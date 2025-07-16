Aged Yet Still Hardy

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

The Indomitable White Horse is Still Thriving

By Dianna Troyer

To the delight of his countless devotees, the indomitable White Horse has survived his 30th winter living alone in central Idaho’s scenic Lost River Valley.

First seen in 1995 in a canyon west of Mackay Reservoir, the gelding was part of a pack string and wandered away from a hunting camp, according to local lore. He has become a cherished symbol of rugged western individualism, self-reliance, and freedom.

Estimating he is in his early 30s, residents often check on the extraordinary equine, noting he always keeps his distance. During the past three decades, they have watched the sturdy robust gelding turn from a dark dapple gray as a youngster to white, a natural progression of his genetic coloring.

“This spring, he looked to be in good shape,” said Bill Hardy, a Mackay resident who saw him in late April. “I always watch for him when I’m up there and like checking on him.”

Warren Trogden of Challis saw him in late April, too. When he goes to Pocatello, Trogden often stops by the campground on the east side of the reservoir and sets up his spotting scope to glass for the elusive equine on the opposite side.

“He still looks healthy despite his age,” Trogden said. “He was fine and moving around well. In the winter, his coat has a gray tint to it, then sheds out to be all white by summer.”

Trogden has seen the horse every year since 1995 when he started working for the Bureau of Land Management as an equipment operator and maintenance worker. Before retiring in 2023, he took care of the campground and talked to campers who came regularly to look for the horse.

To locals, he’s simply the White Horse while some out-of-area campers call him the Spirit Horse or the Ghost Horse, a mythical figure thought to bring good luck to those fortunate enough to see him.

Another longtime fan, Barbara Harp has photographed him several years in early May when he stood basking in the sun on a high rocky ridge across the road from her home.

“Every spring, I’m cautiously optimistic that he’ll be back,” she said. “I always hope he puts on enough weight during summer and fall to get through another winter.”

While the White Horse’s longevity astounds his fans, a local veterinarian said horses have evolved to thrive in such conditions.

“They have an incredibly efficient digestive system that produces heat to get them through winter,” said Dr. Jeff Bennetts, owner of Lone Pine Animal Hospital in Challis about 50 miles north of Mackay. During summers, he has seen the White Horse grazing near the reservoir.

“He’s actually in a more natural routine than our domesticated horses. Horses evolved to eat a lot of nutritious grass in summer and put on weight, then lose it slowly during winter. They acclimate to winter as they burn those fat reserves. It’s more normal than us feeding our horses year-round. He stays hydrated by eating snow.”

As far as predators are concerned, “Horses are very capable of defending themselves by kicking and biting,” he said. “From talking to some cowboys who have cattle in the area and see him, he’s really skittish and runs from whatever he perceives as a threat. The thing that will eventually weaken him is that his teeth will wear down as he ages, and he’ll have a hard time grinding his forage.”

Inspires a Painting, Ballad

The White Horse even has fans who have never seen him. Last year, Twin Falls musicians wrote a ballad about him and toured the state singing it. Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts, known as Crazy Love Duo, included it in their “Idaho Originals” program, a musical and literary travelogue funded through an Idaho Arts Council grant. An accompanying book featured photos and artwork for each song.

Miller said the White Horse’s lifestyle resonated with them because he embodies freedom, lives as an underdog, and survives alone especially during harsh winters.

They asked Kayla Cuellar, an artist in Caldwell, to do a watercolor painting of the White Horse for their book after meeting her at a private party where they performed.

After reading about him on social media, Cuellar painted him with his bell lying at his feet and named it “Spirit of Lost River Valley.” She says he reminds her of her uncle who worked as a game warden in the valley years ago.

“To me, my uncle and the horse both live on their own terms,” she said. “While this horse is alone, he isn’t sad. He’s free, which brings him joy. To me, the horse and song are stunning reminders to passionately live our God-designed purpose—breaking free of human expectations and stepping into our personal story to become who we were created to be with confidence and courage.”

The final lyric of the musicians’ ballad sums up his admirers’ attitude. “The White Horse of Black Daisy Canyon … made his escape and captured our hearts.” ISI