April May 2021 Issue

Photo by Steve Heikkila History of Quiche: French? German? It’s Complicated - Custard is good. Pie is good. Custard pie? Custard pie is quiche, and quiche is really good. Here's what to know about the history of quiche.

Photo courtesy Sandra Marlowe April is Jazz Appreciation Month! - JAM is the acronym for April’s Jazz Appreciation Month, and Sandra Marlowe of North Idaho shows JAMming is key to understanding jazz.

© weinkoetz, Bigstock.com Fabulous Fungi: Spring Treasure & Autumn Gold - In spring, as the snow melts, days grow longer, and the sun warms the earth, fruiting bodies of fungi begin to appear.

© Sharomka, Bigstock.com. Is it Rumba or Zumba? No, it’s Roomba! - Rumba to the front. Zumba to the left. Or Roomba around the living room. When we want to vacuum, we will most definitely decide on Roomba.

Photo by Misa Smetana Headed Home: Racing Pigeons Find a Place in Handlers’ Hearts - As if to say, “Pick me, pick me,” racing pigeons coo and flutter around their loft while handlers select birds for an upcoming race.

© Rido81, Bigstock.com. Idaho’s Vaccine Rollout Challenges - Idaho’s vaccine rollout—including haphazard and unenforced mask mandates and a lack of consistent testing—has not been without challenges.