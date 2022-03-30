April May 2022 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue
72 Valentines for Long-Haul Sweethearts - Long-haul sweethearts Gene and Ardena Snapp give each other the gift of time this Valentines Day — 72 years, to be exact.
Makerspaces: Where People Create - Creativity might be free, but making stuff isn’t — a bummer for creative individuals lacking funds. That's where makerspaces come in.
WPA Guide Books - In their heyday, the WPA Guide Books were popular to take on countryside tours. Perhaps it is time to dust them off for touring your state.