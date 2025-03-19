Better Health, Naturally

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

(NAPSI)—If you’re like most Americans, you take a dietary supplement every day, according to a report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Yet, adds the Cleveland Clinic, approximately 35 percent of adults in the United States have vitamin D deficiency.

This can be a problem because, doctors at Yale point out, possible symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:

Muscle pain

Bone pain

Increased sensitivity to pain

A tingly, “pins-and-needles” sensation in the hands or feet

Muscle weakness in body parts near the trunk of the body, such as the upper arms or thighs

Waddling while walking, due to muscle weakness in the hips or legs

A history of broken bones

Muscle twitches or tremors

Muscle spasms

Bowed legs (when the deficiency is severe)

Why Doctors Are Also Keen on K

As the NIH also explains, vitamins D and K together “play a central role in calcium metabolism. Vitamin D promotes the production of vitamin K-dependent proteins, which require vitamin K to function properly. Evidence supports the notion that supplementation [with both] vitamins D and K might be more effective than the consumption of either alone for bone and cardiovascular health.”

The Good News and the Bad News

Commonly referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” D3 can be naturally produced in the body following exposure to the sun—but not everyone can or even should spend a lot of time exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which can cause premature aging, cancer and other problems.

Foods such as fish, beef, liver, eggs and cheese naturally contain vitamin D3, but not everyone can eat enough of those foods.

Explains registered dietitian Ryan Turner: “It can be hard to get enough D3 through food.”

The Better News

Fortunately, high quality D3+K2 supplements are available from a family-owned business that provides premium, scientifically proven fitness and wellness products. What’s more, these pills contain calcium. According to Johns Hopkins Medical School, taking these nutrients together reduces your risk of hyperparathyroidism, osteoporosis and fractured bones.

The firm’s mission is to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals through clean and effective supplements with an emphasis on transparency, quality, and information to empower customers. Backed by science and empowered by nature, the company, EarthNutri, is commited to transparency and ensuring that only the most potent and pure ingredients make it into your hands. Its D3+K2 supplement is an excellent alternative way to get sunshine vitamin without sunburn, ultraviolet radiation, lactose or cholesterol.

With EarthNutri, what you see is what you get: Transparent, natural and powerful because the power is in the premium, U.S.-sourced ingredients. When you choose vitamins that provide both purity and potency, you can have peace of mind knowing you’ve done much to help your health. ISI

Learn More: For further facts about supplements with premium ingredients, clean products, and powerful information that help you live your life to the fullest, visit www.earthnutri.com.