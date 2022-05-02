Surprise Mom with a Brunch Fruit Tart

(Culinary.net) Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress.

Try this Brunch Fruit Tart with a tasty granola crust and colorful fruit topping to start Mother’s Day in style. It’s a sweet option to begin her day on the right note.

With a crunchy crust and smooth center, this tart is balanced, easy to make and a beautiful addition to the menu. It’s also easy to customize as the fruit topping options are nearly unlimited. Pick your mom’s favorites and decorate the top however you please. Or, let the little ones get creative and put their own spin on an essential Mother’s Day meal.

Brunch Fruit Tart

Recipe adapted from homemadeinterest.com

INGREDIENTS

Crust

  • 4 cups granola mixture
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons honey
  •  nonstick cooking spray

 

Filling

  • 2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 package gelatin

 

Toppings

  • strawberries, sliced
  • blueberries
  • kiwis, sliced

 

DIRECTIONS

To Make the Crust

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. In large bowl, combine granola, butter and honey. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.
  3. Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.

 

To Make the Filling

  1. Using mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely.
  2. Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
  3. Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis. ISI

 

