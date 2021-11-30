December 2021 January 2022 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue
© Franz12, Bigstock.com.The Hunters Season - Time, like a river, keeps on flowing. We can’t stop it or make more of it. It’s what we do with time — in the hunters season — that matters.
Local Artisan Cider Houses Pressed for the Holidays - Idaho cider houses offer prize-winning, artisanal beverages made from locally harvested fruit, some specifically for the holiday season.
Letter from the Publisher: Replace Fear with Gratitude - What if you count to five before reacting to an idiotic situation? Instead of responding like a jackass, try this simple solution—gratitude.