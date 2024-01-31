Dutch Bros Providing for the Homeless

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Boise, ID – (January 31st, 2024) From February 1st through February 18th, all Dutch Bros locations in the Treasure Valley and Mountain Home will donate $1 from every Dutch Luv featured drink sold to benefit homeless and hungry guests staying at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

Customers can grab their favorite Dutch Bros-featured drink from over 20 locations and help the Mission provide meals, programs, and services to men, women, and children struggling with food insecurity right here in our community. Dutch Bros has partnered with the Boise Rescue Mission for several years, providing funding for the Missions programs through the Dutch Luv campaign. The Mission’s guests, staff, and volunteers are overjoyed with the community’s generosity and Dutch Bros for making this possible.

“We are thankful for the Dutch Luv event as it supports the Mission’s guests who are struggling with homelessness, hunger, or even just having a hard time making ends meet. We are thankful for the Dutch Luv event as it supports the Mission’s guests who are struggling with homelessness, hunger, or even just having a hard time making ends meet, says Rev. Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. “Dutch Bros donates over 2 million dollars annually to local communities and nonprofit organizations, and here at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries we are thankful to be one of those nonprofits.”

About Boise Rescue Mission Ministries:

Founded in 1958, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) operates two shelter facilities in Boise and two in Nampa that serve 630 meals daily, provide safe emergency shelter to 285 homeless men, women, and children each night. BRMM saves hundreds of lives through programs specializing in emergency shelter, case management, addiction recovery, crisis pregnancy support, life skills, employment, respite care for medically fragile guests, and transitional housing. BRMM is the largest private nonprofit provider of services to homeless people in Idaho. Extra50plus

To learn more about Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, visit BoiseRM.org or follow them on social media.