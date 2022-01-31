February March 2022 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue

Bob Hunt, Publisher Idaho Senior Independent
 Community and the Demise of the $5 Footlong - What used to be a $5 footlong now costs more. How can we not only tighten our belts, but also hold up our community? 
Senior citizen collecting water samples from a river
© Goodluz, Bigstock.com
 Have Outdoor Skills? Citizen Science Awaits! - Volunteer citizen scientists help researchers with the specific data needed to make positive changes in our world.
Icing Smiles Cake
 Icing Smiles Volunteers Bake for Sick Kids and Their Families - Icing Smiles volunteer bakers provide sweet relief to ailing children and their families, even if only temporarily.
Closely cropped photo of a man pushing a senior woman in a wheelchair
© Sasirin Pamai, Bigstock.com
 When a Caregiver Dies - A little forethought for those left behind when a caretaker dies can ease much of the suffering left by the consequences of their passing.