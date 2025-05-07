Fit and Fall Proof™ is Changing Lives for Eagle Seniors

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

Fitness Class Keeps Bodies Spry, Minds Sharp and Hearts Full

“When I moved here six years ago, I did not know a soul. One of the first things I did was register for this class—and it has changed my life. This is a lifesaving and life affirming group!” said Rayne Merrywood about Eagle Senior Center’s Fit and Fall Proof™ class – one of the largest and most successful classes of the program in Idaho.

Falls pose a significant risk to older adults but staying active and limber can significantly improve older adults’ ability to remain self-sufficient, healthy and independent.

Idaho Health and Welfare created the no-cost Fit and Fall Proof™ (FFP) program in 2004 to combat balance and mobility issues in seniors, but it has also helped to build interactions among many older adults who may find themselves with limited social interactions and access to peer support networks.

Camaraderie and friendship are a big part of why the program has been so successful in Eagle. Merrywood enjoyed the course so much that she later became a course instructor. “Without this class I would be alone watching TV for 12 hours a day. It changed me,” she added. “I used to be an introvert, but now I’m an extrovert.”

Merrywood is not alone in her experience with the FFP community experience. Since the Senior Center started the free program in 2008, the weekly Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. classes average 30 or more regular attendees from across the Treasure Valley, often brought in by family members or the Valley Ride shuttle.

Local Seniors Lead the Class

What makes FFP different from other exercise classes is that local volunteers, usually seniors themselves, are trained to lead the courses. Classes are broken into three segments—an easy start, a middle walking segment termed “the George,” and an ending cool down.

Karen Morris and Sharon Helppie are two of the current instructors who transitioned from attending to leading.

Morris started attending FFP in 2007 and transitioned to teaching in 2009. She credits the program with helping her to come out of her shell and keeping her feeling young. “If I didn’t have Fit and Fall Proof, I would be older than I am,” she said. She also enjoys helping new attendees or anyone struggling with the routines.

“We’re just family, and we look out for each other. If I see someone struggling, I’ll go over and help them,” Morris said. “We don’t push you. If you can do some of it, great. If you can do more, that’s great. We encourage you to keep going.”

Helppie joined FFP in 2012, shortly after the death of her husband. “I had a hole in my heart and I needed to do something healthy for me; I decided that I needed to start taking care of myself,” Helppie said. “I loved the program so much that I never missed a class. One day they asked me to be the George, and it took off from there.”

Helppie enjoys working to build the program and interacting each week with new and familiar faces. “We know everyone by name and we care about them. We try to be aware of where they are health wise and how they are doing,” she said. “I tell them to only do what feels good. And if they miss a week, someone will call and make sure they are ok. Class may be the only activity some people have all week and they may not have anyone else to check on them.”

A Few Sessions Can Make A Difference

“Attendees often see results after just a few sessions, and most will see significant improvement in their ability to move […] after participating for two months,” said Mike Rice, Fit and Fall Proof™ Coordinator at Central District Health in Boise. “Because the program can be held in senior centers, churches and libraries with minimal equipment, it allows all Idaho communities – no matter the size or location—to participate in the program.”

Rice has served as coordinator in Ada County since 2013. Along with degrees in public health, sports and health education, he has certifications in adaptive needs fitness and older adult exercise, which make him the perfect fit for this program.

“Falls are one of the leading causes of death and injury for older Idahoans, and balance and mobility issues often keep some people from enjoying their senior years – but falls can be prevented,” Rice said. “Just keeping moving can make the difference, and the fun activities we do help improve strength, balance and mobility.”

According to a study from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 70% of participants reported improvements in physical functioning, such as performing daily activities or walking, and 75% reported an increase in their levels and improved mental health after ten weeks.

To learn more about Fit and Fall Proof™ programs in Ada County, visit the Central District Health website or contact coordinator Mike Rice at [email protected] or 208-327-8591. Because class size and space may be limited at some locations, please register in advance prior to attending. ISI