2022 Travel Trends: Flexcation Getaways

(FAMILY FEATURES) After a couple abnormal years, many families are eager and ready to travel together again, and there are indications some pandemic-influenced travel behaviors will persist in 2022.

For example, remote work and virtual school allowed families to travel and combine work and vacation time into “flexcation” getaways, a trend that will continue, according to the 2022 Vrbo Trend Report.

In addition to the 44 percent of families that said they’re more likely to work remotely from a place that’s not their home, extended stays are also on the rise. The vacation home site and app has seen a 68 percent increase in demand for 3-4-week stays over the past year.

Consider these 2022 trends spotted by the travel experts at Vrbo:

Up-and-Coming Destinations

Spots in Ohio, New York and Alaska saw double vacation rental demand over the past year. Within driving distance of major Midwest metros like Chicago, Indianapolis and Louisville, Cincinnati was the year’s top emerging destination.

Other up-and-comers include Niagara Falls, a popular choice for those who wanted to experience life at the border. Yorktown, Virginia, the location of the last Revolutionary War battle, allows history buffs to witness a battle reenactment. Adventurous travelers trekked to Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, to enjoy the wilderness of Denali National Park and Preserve, breathtaking glaciers and surrounding mountains.

Chalet All Day

You may have heard of Cabincore and Cottagecore, but chalets are a trending aesthetic that inspires family travel. Chalets saw a nearly 85 percent increase in demand year over year. Located on lakefronts or nestled in the woods, these charming and idyllic properties are desirable lodging options for many families.

Kids Call the Shots

After being cooped up at home, it may be no surprise parents are letting their kids have a bigger say in vacation planning. Compared to pre-pandemic times, half of the families surveyed said they’re more likely to let their kids decide where they vacation and 43 percent of parents are more likely to let their kids skip school for vacation.

Traveling with the Pack

Many families adopted pandemic pets because they had more time at home to spend with their furry friends. Now more people are bringing Fido and Fluffy along on vacation; 68 percent of pet parents have traveled, plan to travel or would like to travel with their pets. What's more, there has been a 40 percent increase in demand year-over-year for pet-friendly vacation homes.