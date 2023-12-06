A Signature Side Dish: Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Contains affiliate links
(Culinary.net) Almost every get-together—whether it’s family, friends, or neighbors—always has one dish that’s the star of the show, time after time. It’s usually a staple dish, but that doesn’t always mean it’s the main course.
It can be a side dish that pairs with almost everything else on the table. The kids gobble it up, and the adults ask, “Can I have that recipe?”
Side dishes can be some of the most enjoyed foods at every meal. There is a large variety of options and a multitude of possibilities and variations of almost each and every classic side dish.
There are a lot of elements that go into making a stellar side, however. It must have lots of flavor and the seasoning needs to be on point.
Next time you’re looking for a versatile, delicious side dish nearly everyone will love, try these Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. They have a perfect potato texture and are full of creamy goodness with a horseradish kick to savor.
Horseradish Mashed Potatoes
Servings: 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 quarts (1.89 l) water
- 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
- 3 pounds (1.36 kg) Yukon Gold potatoes, halved
- 1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into 8 slices, divided
- 16 ounces (0.6 kg) sour cream
- 1/4 cup horseradish, prepared and squeezed of moisture
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped chives, plus additional for topping
Directions
- To make these potatoes, start with 2 quarts (1.89 l) of water in a large pot. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 3 pounds (1.36 kg) of Yukon Gold potatoes, then boil 15–20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of water from the pot.
- In a separate mixing bowl, whisk 16 ounces (0.6 kg) of sour cream, 1/4 cup of horseradish, salt, and pepper.
- Add butter to warm potatoes, then mash. Add sour cream mixture, chives and reserved water halfway through mashing.
- Once you have the desired consistency, your potatoes are ready to serve with additional butter chives.
- Once you sink your spoon into a bowl of these flavor-packed potatoes, you’ll understand why there are never any leftovers. These potatoes can satisfy almost any appetite with a unique flavor combination and appealing aroma.
- In a saucepan, bring water and 1 teaspoon salt to boil. Add potatoes and boil 15–20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup liquid.
- Drain potatoes and place in bowl. Add six slices of butter and mash the potatoes coarsely.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, horseradish, remaining salt, pepper, and chives. Add mixture to mashed potatoes. Add reserved water. Mash to combine.
- Transfer to serving bowl and top with remaining butter pieces and additional chives. ISI
Find more side dish recipes at Culinary.net.