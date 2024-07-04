How Much Do You Know About July 4th?

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

By Randal C. Hill

In 1776, the Founding Fathers of the Second Continental Congress declared that we were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and that we were now 13 united, free and independent colonies. Our upstart Congress adopted their Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Thomas Jefferson had been selected to write the document’s first draft, and while he did consult with a few others, he largely composed the Declaration of Independence himself over 17 days in a rented room at 700 Market Street in Philadelphia. (Today, that structure is known as the Declaration House.)

The historic document was signed by 56 white men—primarily lawyers, merchants and plantation owners—and included Jefferson, John Hancock, John and Samuel Adams, and Benjamin Franklin.

How well do you know this all-important piece of history? Let’s find out.

1. Who said, “Freedom is never granted. It is earned by each generation.”?

a. Harry Truman

b. Franklin D. Roosevelt

c. Hillary Clinton

d. Ronald Reagan

2. During World War II, the Declaration of Independence was stored where?

a. Fort Knox

b. Annapolis

c. West Point

d. The White House

3. In 1776, the population of the United States was about…

a. 2.5 million

b. 5 million

c. 12 million

d. 15 million

4. Americans consume how many hot dogs each July 4?

a. 50 million

b. 100 million

c. 150 million

d. 200 million

5. Which American president was born on July 4?

a. Teddy Roosevelt

b. Calvin Coolidge

c. Harry Truman

d. George H. W. Bush

6. The oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence was…

a. John Hancock

b. Thomas Jefferson

c. John Adams

d. Benjamin Franklin

7. Independence Day became a legal federal holiday in…

a. 1938

b. 1941

c. 1945

d. 1951

8. Fireworks were first used to celebrate Independence Day in…

a. 1777

b. 1812

c. 1861

d. 1899

9. Which two US presidents died on July 4, 1826?

a. George Washington and Samuel Adams

b. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams

c. Samuel Adams and James Madison

d. Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin

10. Rather than the bald eagle, Benjamin Franklin wanted the national bird to be a…

a. chicken

b. seagull

c. falcon

d. turkey

11. In 1778, George Washington celebrated Independence Day by giving his soldiers…

a. rum.

b. boots.

c. coats.

d. rifles.

12. About how many fireworks displays take place in America each year?

a. 5,000

b. 11,000

c. 14,000

d. 18,000

Answers:

1. c

2. a

3. a

4. c

5. b

6. d

7. b

8. a

9. b

10. d

11. a

12. c