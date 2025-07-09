By Jonathan Rimmel
A cleaner take on the traditional coleslaw, this official “salad” of summer doesn’t skimp on flavor, but cuts any questionable ingredients you may find in premade coleslaw.
Jonathan's Clean Keto Coleslaw
Equipment
- 1 small mixing bowl
- 1 Medium-large mixing bowl
- Measuring tools
Ingredients
Slaw
- 4 C Shredded cabbage
- 1 Tbsp White or red onion
- 2 Tbsp carrot
Dressing
- 1/2 C Heavy whipping cream
- 1 Tbsp White wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Fresh lemon juice
- 3 Tbsp Liquid allulose
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/2 tsp Black pepper
- 1 tsp Celery seed
- 1 tsp Horseradish
- 1 Tbsp Grainy mustard
Instructions
Slaw
- Mix the cabbage, onion, and carrot, and set aside.
Dressing
- Whisk the heavy cream for about 15 seconds in the small bowl.
- Add the white wine vinegar and fresh lemon juice to the cream and whisk an additional 15–30 seconds.
- Add in the allulose, salt, pepper, celery seed, horseradish, and grainy mustard and mix.
- Finally mix the dressing into the cabbage and let sit in the fridge overnight or at least a couple hours before serving.
ISI