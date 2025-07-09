Jonathan’s Clean Keto Coleslaw

Whisk the heavy cream for about 15 seconds in the small bowl.

Add the white wine vinegar and fresh lemon juice to the cream and whisk an additional 15–30 seconds.

Add in the allulose, salt, pepper, celery seed, horseradish, and grainy mustard and mix.

