Living Well with Parkinson’s is Possible

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

By Lisa M. Petsche

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive disorder involving damage to nerve cells in the brain that control muscle movement.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 250 Americans are diagnosed with PD every day, amounting to 90,000 new cases per year. Incidence increases with age and the majority of cases develop after age 60.

The main symptoms of PD are shaking (known as tremors), slow movements, rigidity (due to muscle stiffness) and balance problems. Other symptoms may include low energy, loss of coordination, loss of facial expression, difficulty initiating or continuing movement (“freezing”), stooped posture, a shuffling walk, decreased speech volume, apathy, anxiety (especially when medication is wearing off and symptoms are not controlled) and depression. Early symptoms are subtle and may be overlooked.

While no cure exists, medications are available that alleviate the symptoms. In cases where medication doesn’t work, surgery may be considered. Lifestyle modifications are an important part of any treatment plan.

Upon diagnosis of a progressive condition such as PD, patients typically experience shock or disbelief. Once they accept the reality of the disease, they can focus on taking control of their situation.

If you have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, here are some ways to empower yourself.

Mental and Spiritual Well-being

Learn all you can about PD and educate family and friends.

Find role models: people who are living well with PD, from whom you can draw inspiration.

Accept that how you feel and what you can do will fluctuate, and be flexible with plans and expectations.

Be open to learning new ways of doing things.

Keep a positive attitude. Concentrate on what you can rather than can’t do. Don’t let your disease define you.

Enjoy life’s many simpler pleasures.

Allow yourself plenty of time to adjust to your situation.

Stay connected to people who care. Let family and friends know how you wish to be treated and keep communication lines open.

Find an outlet for expressing your thoughts and feelings. Consider attending a support group.

See your primary physician if you continually feel sad, angry, overwhelmed or unmotivated. Depression is treatable.

Set aside quiet time each day to nurture your spirituality and help keep you grounded.

Do things that provide you with meaning and purpose, such as volunteering.

If applicable, turn to your faith for comfort and strength.

Tips for Daily Living

Because PD is not curable, the goal, from a medical perspective, is to achieve the highest possible level of functioning and prevent or minimize complications. The following are some strategies that can help.

Find a neurologist with PD expertise, whom you respect and trust.

Follow the prescribed management plan, which might include medication, diet changes, exercise, rest, adaptive aids, stress management techniques and regular check-ups. Because treatment (especially medication dosing and scheduling) is individualized, it may involve trial and error, so be patient.

Join an exercise class for people with PD. To locate one in your area, call the Parkinson’s Foundation toll-free at 1-800-473-4636 or go online to www.parkinson.org.

Use a cane or walker when recommended, to minimize the risk of falls. If mobility issues prevent you from getting around in the community, obtain a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

Set up a record-keeping system to organize your health information. Ready-made products can be found at bookstores.

Do as much for yourself as possible. Set priorities, simplify tasks and learn to settle for less than perfection.

Find substitutes for enjoyable activities you can no longer engage in. Just don’t overdo it.

Make your home as safe as possible.

Accept offers of help and ask for assistance as needed. MSN

Lisa M. Petsche is a social worker and freelance writer specializing in boomer and senior health matters. She cared for a close relative with Parkinson’s disease.