Best Reacher-Grabber Tools of 2023

By JIM MILLER

(SAVVY SENIOR) A good “reacher-grabber” is a very practical and popular tool for anyone who struggles with injuries, arthritis, or loss of mobility. It works like an extension of your arm, allowing you to reach down and pick things up off the ground without bending or stooping over. It can also help with reaching and grabbing things in high overhead places, as well as areas that are difficult to get to.

But with so many different types of reacher-grabber tools on the market today, finding a good one that works well for you is not always easy. Depending on your needs, here are some top-rated products to consider.

All-purpose

For retrieving small and medium-sized items, the Ettore Grip’n Grab is a top option that can handle most chores. This 34-inch-long tool has a soft comfortable trigger handgrip and a rubberized jaw that’s strong enough to lift objects up to 5 pounds and up to 4-inches wide, yet it’s sensitive enough to pick up something as small as a dime. The jaw also rotates and locks at 90 degrees for vertical or horizontal use, to help you reach things in awkward spaces.

Lightweight

If you want a reacher primarily for retrieving small, lightweight items around the house, the RMS Featherweight the Original Reacher is a top pick. Available in 32- and 26-inch lengths, it’s made from ultra-lightweight aluminum and has a trigger-style handgrip with a serrated jaw that provides a secure grip when lifting objects.

It also has a magnet built into the tip for picking up lightweight metal objects, like a paperclip, and a small hook (or horn) that aids in retrieving things like clothes, shoes, or keys. It even has a built-in clip on the arm, so you can attach it to canes, walkers, and wheelchairs. But, because of its super-lightweight design, it doesn’t work well at retrieving heaver items, like canned goods from shelves.

Foldable

For easier storage, the top-selling folding grabber is the Zayad Reacher Grabber Tool, which is 32-inches long and has a slip-joint in the arm that allows it to easily fold in half. It also has a soft ergonomic grip with a rubberized, rotating jaw that can lift objects up to 3 pounds and up to 4-inches wide.

Heavy-duty

For heavier-lifting jobs or outdoor use, the Unger Nifty Nabber is a top choice. Available in 36- and 48-inch lengths, this sturdy tool has a rubber-coated, heavy-duty claw that grips small, large, and odd-shaped items with ease. It also has a built-in magnet for picking up small metal objects, an ergonomic squeeze-grip handle, and it can lift up to 8 pounds.

Where to Buy

You can buy reacher-grabbers at many pharmacies, retail, medical equipment, and home improvement stores. But, because it’s a specialty item, the selection is very limited. Your best bet is to buy one online at Amazon.com, which sells all of the top reacher-grabbers at prices ranging from around $10 to $20. Just type the product name in the search bar to find it. ISI

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.