Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks & Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

By JONATHAN RIMMEL

Ah yes, tuna, beef of the sea. Here’s a nice island-inspired dish packed with flavor.

Prep time: Approximately 15 minutes

Total cooking time: Up to 35 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

Avocado oil (you could also use coconut oil, but avocado will be more stable at higher temperatures)

4 Ahi Tuna Steaks (Sushi-Grade Preferred)

2 Bunches of Fresh Asparagus

1 lb Uncooked, Uncured Bacon

4 C Fresh Slaw

2 Tsp Ground Ginger

4 TBSP Coconut Aminos

6 TBSP Red-Wine Vinegar

4 Tsp Organic Raw Honey

Organic Raw Sesame Seeds

Salt

Pepper

DIRECTIONS

First things first. Get out your tuna steaks, and let them get up to room temperature while you are preparing everything else. Then, start heating up a cast-iron pan as it takes a while. Start at a low heat, and slowly bring it up to temperature (about 425-450 degrees).

Now on to the cooking. I’d suggest starting with the bacon wrapped asparagus first. A bit tedious, but definitely worth the effort!

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Preheat the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Wrap asparagus in bacon (cut the bacon down the middle lengthwise) Take your baking sheet and line it with parchment paper, then place your bacon-wrapped asparagus on it. Bake the asparagus in the oven for 15 minutes, take out and turn, bake another 15 minutes

Colorful Slaw

Mix the ginger, coconut aminos, red-wine vinegar, and honey Toss your dressing into the slaw Let sit at least 30 minutes. I’d suggest doing this even a day before, to really let the flavors come out.

Tuna Steaks

Lightly coat the cast-iron pan with the avocado oil. Lightly coat the steaks with the oil (helps the seasoning to stick) Salt & pepper the steaks to taste Roll tuna in a nice coating of white & black sesame seeds Gently lay the ahi into the pan (lay away from yourself) Grill each piece 30-45 seconds per side (including all the edges). You want this to be red to dark pink in the middle Once that’s done, slice the steak into strips going across the grain

Now to plate. Lay the tuna steaks onto a bed of the slaw, serving the bacon-wrapped asparagus on the side.