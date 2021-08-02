Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks & Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Ah yes, tuna, beef of the sea. Here’s a nice island-inspired dish packed with flavor.
Prep time: Approximately 15 minutes
Total cooking time: Up to 35 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
- Avocado oil (you could also use coconut oil, but avocado will be more stable at higher temperatures)
- 4 Ahi Tuna Steaks (Sushi-Grade Preferred)
- 2 Bunches of Fresh Asparagus
- 1 lb Uncooked, Uncured Bacon
- 4 C Fresh Slaw
- 2 Tsp Ground Ginger
- 4 TBSP Coconut Aminos
- 6 TBSP Red-Wine Vinegar
- 4 Tsp Organic Raw Honey
- Organic Raw Sesame Seeds
- Salt
- Pepper
DIRECTIONS
First things first. Get out your tuna steaks, and let them get up to room temperature while you are preparing everything else. Then, start heating up a cast-iron pan as it takes a while. Start at a low heat, and slowly bring it up to temperature (about 425-450 degrees).
Now on to the cooking. I’d suggest starting with the bacon wrapped asparagus first. A bit tedious, but definitely worth the effort!
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
- Preheat the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Wrap asparagus in bacon (cut the bacon down the middle lengthwise)
- Take your baking sheet and line it with parchment paper, then place your bacon-wrapped asparagus on it.
- Bake the asparagus in the oven for 15 minutes, take out and turn, bake another 15 minutes
Colorful Slaw
- Mix the ginger, coconut aminos, red-wine vinegar, and honey
- Toss your dressing into the slaw
- Let sit at least 30 minutes. I’d suggest doing this even a day before, to really let the flavors come out.
Tuna Steaks
- Lightly coat the cast-iron pan with the avocado oil.
- Lightly coat the steaks with the oil (helps the seasoning to stick)
- Salt & pepper the steaks to taste
- Roll tuna in a nice coating of white & black sesame seeds
- Gently lay the ahi into the pan (lay away from yourself)
- Grill each piece 30-45 seconds per side (including all the edges). You want this to be red to dark pink in the middle
- Once that’s done, slice the steak into strips going across the grain
Now to plate. Lay the tuna steaks onto a bed of the slaw, serving the bacon-wrapped asparagus on the side. MSN