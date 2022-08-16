Sell Unwanted Burial Plots

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Life changes like relocating, family disputes and divorce, along with the growing popularity of cremation in the United States, is causing more and more people to sell previously purchased burial plots they no longer intend to use. But, depending on where you live and the location of the cemetery, selling a plot can be difficult. If you do sell it, you’ll probably get less than what you initially paid for it. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Contact the Cemetery

Your first step in selling your unwanted burial plots is to contact the cemetery and find out if they would be interested in buying them back, or if you’re allowed to sell them yourself to another person or family. And if so, what paperwork will you need to complete the sale and is there a transfer fee?

Some states require sellers to offer the plot back to the cemetery before selling it to others.

Selling Options

If you find it’s OK to sell your plots yourself, many people choose to use a broker. A number of companies, like PlotBrokers.com and GraveSolutions.com, will list your plots for sale and handle the transaction for a fee and possibly a commission. If you go this route, you’ll sign paperwork giving the broker permission to work on your behalf. Listings can last up to three years or until the plots sell.

Alternatively, or simultaneously, you can also list them yourself on sites like The Cemetery Exchange, GraveSales.com along with eBay and Craigslist, and handle the transaction yourself. In the ad, be sure to post pictures, describe the area where the cemetery is located and give the plot locations.

What to Ask

Appropriate pricing is key to selling your plots. It’s recommended that you find out what the cemetery is selling their plots for today and ask at least 20 percent less. If you’re pricing too close to what the cemetery charges, there’s no incentive for potential buyers.

Beware of Scammers

If you choose to sell your plots yourself, it’s not unusual for scam artist to reach out and try to get your personal financial information. Phone calls tend to be more genuine than emails and text messages.

Donate Them

If you don’t have any luck selling your plots, and if money isn’t an issue, you can donate them to charity such as a religious congregation, a local veteran’s group or an organization that aids the homeless. To get a tax deduction, you’ll need an appraisal, which a cemetery or broker may supply for a fee. ​ ​ISI

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the “NBC Today” show and author of the book, “The Savvy Senior.”