Live It Up with These Snowbird Travel Tips

(Family Features) During the winter months, many sun seekers put beach and desert destinations at the top of their travel lists. Chasing the winter sun can be a rewarding vacation experience, made even better when you can enjoy homelike accommodations.

“Snowbirding isn’t just for retirees anymore,” said Melanie Fish, Vrbo travel expert. “More flexibility at work allows travelers of all ages to escape the cold and stay in warmer places for days or weeks. Private vacation rentals provide all the comforts of home and allow snowbirds to travel in flocks and spend the winter month with their family or close friends.”

Many snowbirds plan to travel for weeks or even months at a time, and that can translate into discounts for stays more than a week or month long, especially if you’ll be staying at a vacation home.

If you’re considering a sunshine-filled escape this winter, consider these popular destinations, which offer premium amenities, ample space and outstanding reviews, making them ideal places for family or friends to stay together and soak up the sun.

Akumal, Mexico

In the Mayan Riviera, attractions include the Yalku lagoon with its unique freshwater to saltwater snorkeling and restaurants serving up fine local cuisine. You can find a wide selection of rental homes, including options boasting rooftop sun decks, hand-painted murals and tropical enclosed yards with pools, spas and outdoor dining.

Destin, Florida

In the sought-after neighborhood of Destiny West, rental homes are situated directly on the lake and complemented by impressive views of the Gulf across the street. Look for options with added bonuses like built-in spa pools, sun shelfs, hot tubs and modern outdoor furnishings.

Galveston, Texas

In the heart of Beachside Village, guests can find both character and comfort. Rentals offer easy access to the beach; sought-after spots nearby for fishing, swimming and local shopping; and stunning views.

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Nestled between the Costa Rican mountains, guests love the relaxing and private natural surroundings with 270-degree mountain views. For one of the best ways to enjoy the scenery, take those views in from a tropical villa with an infinity-edge pool.

Palm Springs, California

Breathtaking views of the San Jacinto Mountains are just part of the reason snowbirds flock to Palm Springs. Many rental options in the area blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and open layouts, along with fireside lounging areas to wind down each day.

Maui, Hawaii

At an elevation of 700 feet and only 10 minutes from Lahaina, guests enjoy premium access to nearby hiking and biking trails from luxury rental homes. Surrounded by 1 1/2 acres of lush tropical gardens, this retreat also offers unobstructed views of neighboring islands, floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound lanai.

Phoenix, Arizona

With a large backyard and heated pool, built-in grill and a fire pit, guests can take advantage of Tucson’s year-round outdoor living in a well-appointed, contemporary modern rental home. ISI

