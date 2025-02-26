Updated Pneumococcal Vaccine Recommendations Will Help Save Lives

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

By Karyne Jones

(NAPSI)—Good news for those Americans over the age of 50 (and the people who care about them): You now have access to vaccines to stop the spread of pneumococcal disease, or pneumonia.

The change comes by way of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which updated its recommendation for pneumococcal vaccines, dropping the age to 50 from 65.

My Story

I know the importance of being vaccinated against this disease far too well.

In January 2018, I thought I had a bad cold. I was dealing with a terrible cough, chest pain, exhaustion. When I finally ended up in the hospital needing breathing treatments, we realized this was beyond a normal cold or bronchial infection. Pneumonia took me out for the next six weeks. I couldn’t work, I could barely eat or drink. I’m an otherwise healthy, on-the-go person. This disease leveled me. And because I was 64 at the time I caught it—I hadn’t yet been vaccinated. Make no mistake, I had my sleeve rolled up and was ready for my shot when my birthday rolled around later that year.

Too Many Stories

I’m far from the only person who has dealt with pneumococcal disease.

Roughly 150,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized each year with pneumococcal pneumonia and 1 in 20 of those patients die. The risk is greater for older Americans, as is the risk of their cases being fatal.

Pneumonia is a Particular Problem For Persons of Color

These numbers only increase for racial and ethnic minorities. Black people are more likely to get pneumonia, be hospitalized longer, and suffer worse economic impact than non-Blacks. This is in part due to the fact that Black Americans have far greater rates of chronic diseases—including cancer, heart disease and diabetes. African Americans are 60 percent more likely to develop diabetes than white adults.

Vaccination rates are also considerably lower for Black, Hispanic and Asian adults when compared to white adults.

I’m hopeful that streamlining timing of vaccines and the related recommendations will help boost vaccination rates. For far too many adults, there is considerable confusion about what vaccines you need and when, so adding pneumococcal at age 50, when most people know you also need your shingles vaccine is a good way to get more people protected.

An Answer

That is why my organization joined forces with other aging and patient groups to advocate for this important change.

As we are in the midst of another respiratory season, I urge all adults aged 50 and older to talk to their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

It could be a decision that saves your life. MSN

Learn More: For further facts, visit www.cdc.gov/pneumococcal. Ms. Jones is President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Inc.