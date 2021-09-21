All I Really Need to Know I Learned from My Ducks

With apologies to Robert Fulghum, author of All I Really Need to Know I Learned From Kindergarten
(SENIOR WIRE) I’ve gleaned many helpful tips and truths from watching my pet ducklings. Here’s a few to ponder.
- The first one out of the egg has the advantage.
- Every day is an exciting, new adventure.
- If you want the worm, go out, dig around, and find it.
- Eat your spinach, kale, lettuce, and other greens. They’ll make you strong.
- Duckling downy feathers become adolescent pinfeathers become adult tail feathers in the flick of a wing beat.
- Pocket the phone and live in the moment. Watch us ducks. We’re experts.
- Rejoice in every sunrise and sunset.
- Resist the temptation to snatch up all the treats for yourself.
- It’s best if at least one of the flock is on guard.
- When given the chance, dunk, splash, explore, experiment, play.
- Break out in joyous peeps and quacks for the sheer joy of it. It’s good for the soul.
- Birds of a feather want to stick together, so look for those who need a flock, and reach out.
- The flock does better with leaders looking out for all.
- There are many foxes out in the world, but being penned up all the time is no fun.
- Find respite in a gently flowing river, a quiet pond, or a marsh filled with nature sounds.
- Rainy days will come. Let the water droplets bead up, flick them off, and move on.
- Even when you’re rained on, you can find a silver puddle.
- Enjoy simple pleasures: the symphony of morning bird songs, the sight of glistening spider webs, and the feel of sunshine on your back.
- Life is much better with buddies.
- Change can be a good thing. This might be your time to test out your wings and fly.
- It’s great to stretch your wings, but you’re never too old to enjoy being tucked in at night. ISI
Amy Laundry is author of the 2018 release Laugh, Cry, Reflect: Stories From a Joyful Heart, www.laundrie.com.