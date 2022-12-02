Avoid Unhappy Holidays and Keep Your Mail Safe this Season

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

(NAPSI)—This holiday season, make sure you avoid making common mistakes that can lead to a lot of frustration for you over the holidays.

Getting Swindled

Scammers use bogus charities and underhanded tactics to fraudulently take money from you and away from legitimate charities, especially at the holidays. Before you donate, check out the charity and look carefully at the name. Be sure to make your check payable to the organization and not to an individual. And don’t let them pressure you to give money on the spot.

Advertising Your Vacation

A visible pile of delivered mail and packages in front of your home is an invitation for the bad guys to help themselves. If you will be out of town or away for an extended period, have your mail held at your local Post Office. Use the HOLD MAIL feature on the USPS.com website or choose the HOLD FOR PICKUP option when shipping.

Giving Away Cash

Cash is untraceable. It’s easy to steal, making it a tempting target for thieves. Send money another way, such as with a check or USPS money order.

Starting a fire

Sending hazardous items can spark a fire in the mail system or cause someone harm. Check to see if your items are prohibited or restricted before going to your local Post Office location.

Neighborhood (Un)Watch

Large volumes of mail and packages make postal employees tempting targets for crooks. Keep an eye out for the safety of your mail carriers. If you see something suspicious or someone following your carrier, call the police immediately.

Ignore Your Doors

If you don’t keep an eye on your door and porch, you can be sure the bad guys will. If you have a camera system, make sure it’s focused on capturing activity at your front door or mailbox.

Keeping Secrets

When you do not report a mail theft or fraud, the crook gets away with a crime. Report it! Call 1-877-876-2455. You can also report mail crime by visiting USPIS.gov/Report.

Messing with the Mail

Mess with the mail and you could go to jail. For more great tips you can use not just during the holidays, but all year long, visit the website at uspis.gov/holiday-2022. ISI