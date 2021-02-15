Online Event: Community Conversations About the Golden Years

The Springs Living is introducing a new, monthly Zoom program, February 17.

Called Community Conversations, the sessions will feature subject matter experts from The Springs Living and from around the Flathead Valley.

Anyone and everyone wanting to learn how to plan for the golden years—or anyone in the midst of caring for elderly loved ones—is welcome to join for these lunch-and-learn sessions.

Email [email protected] to register for your seat at any or all of these Community Conversations. ISI

Schedule

FEBRUARY 17 (12-1 p.m.)

What is Assisted Living and Why do we do what we do?

Featuring speakers from The Springs at Whitefish

MARCH 10 (12-1 p.m.)

Depression and Older Adults

Guest speaker: Mental Health Counselor Sandra Sverdrup, LCPC

APRIL 14 (12-1 p.m.)

Financial Planning for Long Term Care

Guest speakers: Doug Houtz, VP/Investments and Heidi Escalante, Financial Advisor with Stifel

MAY 12 (12-1 p.m.)

Beyond Bingo – Life Enrichment and Activities for Older Adults

Guest speaker: Roberta Maness, Life Enrichment Director at The Springs at Whitefish

JUNE 16 (12-1 p.m.)