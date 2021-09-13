Discussing Your Mental Health Issues With Friends

By STAN POPOVICH

Do you have a difficult time explaining your mental health issues to your family and friends? If so, here are six suggestions on how to discuss your mental health issues with your friends and relatives.

Talk to a Counselor

The most important thing that you need to do is to talk to a counselor about your mental health problems. Seeking professional help will go a long way in overcoming your current issues. In addition, a counselor will be able to give you additional advice on how to deal with your friends and family members.

Don’t Argue with Others

It is important that you do not get into arguments with those who are giving you a hard time. Your number one priority is getting your life back on track. Your health is more important than what other people may think.

Watch Who You Hang Out With

It is important to surround yourself with positive people. Try to keep your distance from those people who are giving you a difficult time. Remember that your goal is to remain positive and hopeful. Do not let the negative people in your life bring you down.

Know You Are Not Alone

It can be very frustrating to deal with your mental health issues when your friends and relatives are on your case. Remember, you are not alone. There are millions of people around the world who struggle with their fears, anxieties, and depression. The key is to find those people who can relate to you.

Stand Your Ground

It is important to stand your ground when dealing with family members and friends who are giving you a hard time. Explain your situation and your feelings to the people in your life, however don’t let them hassle you. Your number-one priority is to get better and not to please everyone that you know.

Join a Support Group

There are many mental health support groups in your area that can help you. Many hospitals, churches, and counselors in your area will be able to provide you with a list of groups. These mental health organizations will be supportive of your situation, and they can give you additional advice regarding your problems. ISI

Stan Popovich is the author of the popular managing fear book, A Layman’s Guide To Managing Fear. For more information about Stan’s book, and to get some free mental health advice, please visit managingfear.com