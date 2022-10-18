Simplify Car Travel With Older Loved Ones

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

By LISA M PETSCHE

If you are planning to take an older relative on a vacation that involves car travel, thorough preparation is the key to success, especially if the person has special healthcare needs.

Follow these tips for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Planning

Set realistic expectations. Consider your loved one’s needs and limitations.

Make plans and start necessary preparations well in advance. Devise lists to reduce stress.

Include your loved one in the preparations to the best of their ability.

Learn the location of the nearest hospital in any areas you plan to visit. Avoid destinations where a hospital is far away.

Arrange for your relative to visit the doctor pre-trip. Share your travel plans and any health-related concerns, such as motion sickness, bladder issues, or circulation problems.

If your loved one has trouble walking long distances, rent a wheelchair or ensure that the places you plan to visit have some available.

Have your car checked and serviced before departure.

If you are going to an unfamiliar area, obtain a road map and study it. If you belong to an automobile club, take advantage of its route-planning service.

Plan to do as much driving as possible during off-peak traffic times. Or choose the scenic route if time and your loved one’s sitting tolerance permit.

Packing

Include the following items when drawing up a packing list:

Loose-fitting, breathable clothing, comfortable walking shoes, a wide-brimmed hat, and a cardigan for air-conditioned environments and cool evenings.

Sufficient prescription and over-the-counter medications to cover the time you plan to be away, plus a few extra days’ worth, in case your return is delayed.

Sunscreen , insect repellent, antihistamine, and motion sickness tablets.

A list of all health conditions and medications in case of a medical emergency.

food supplements, Any necessary medical equipment and supplies, such as a walking aid incontinence pads , or diabetic supplies.

A cushion or two for comfortable positioning in the car.

An extra pair of eyeglasses and spare hearing aid batteries.

Sunglasses and umbrellas (the latter primarily for instant shade).

A pillow and a nightlight.

Snacks and a cooler containing sandwiches and beverages.

Favorite music or audiobooks for the ride.

Emergency roadside and first aid kits.

Cell phone (charge it in advance and bring a recharging unit).

Disabled parking permit.

Driving

Top off the gas tank at frequent intervals.

Stop approximately once per hour for stretch breaks or short walks.

Choose stops that have clean, well-lit restrooms with good accessibility.

Wear seatbelts and, if your relative is in the front seat, ensure that the headrest is centered at the back of their head.

Encourage your loved one to shift their weight often and to do neck and shoulder stretches and foot flexes.

Lodging

When checking in, ask for a room close to the lobby or elevator. A ground-floor room is ideal in case of an emergency in which elevators become inoperable.

If your loved one has a back problem, request a room with a recently replaced mattress.

Recreation

Space out activities and allow ample time for each.

Schedule outings for the time of day when your relative’s energy level is highest. Stick to regular meal, medication, and sleep times.

Have a flexible itinerary. Take things one day—and one activity—at a time.

Ensure plenty of time for rest and relaxation! ISI

Lisa M. Petsche is a social worker and a freelance writer specializing in elder care.