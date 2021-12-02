Holiday Chocolate Treats

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

(STATEPOINT) Whether you’re hosting a party, taking along treats to someone else’s gathering, or you just want to bring some joy and sweetness into your own home, holiday chocolate flavors evocative of the season will be sure to please friends and family alike.

To get inspired, check out special seasonal editions of an old favorite: HERSHEY’s Hot Cocoa Kisses.

Enjoyed on their own, or as an accompaniment to a cup of hot cocoa, you can also incorporate them into this easy recipe.

Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups

INGREDIENTS

Brownie bites

Marshmallow fluff

White, ready-to-spread frosting

Miniature marshmallows

Mini Pretzels

Hershey’s Kisses Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Chocolates

DIRECTIONS

Buy brownie bites at your favorite bakery, or make your own. Add marshmallow spread, equal parts marshmallow fluff and fluffy-white, ready-to-spread frosting, and top with miniature marshmallows. Use 1/2 small pretzels for mug handle Top off with a couple of Hot Cocoa Kisses More holiday recipes and tips can be found at hersheys.com.

The good news is that impressive holiday chocolate desserts don’t need to be tricky or time consuming to prepare. With easy recipes and on-trend ingredients, you can make fun creations to savor and share. ISI