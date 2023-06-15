Stockdogs that Love to Work and the Trainer Who Loves Them

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

By Dianna Troyer

Idaho stockdog trainer Lerrina Collins relishes time with her border collies 350 miles to the southeast on the rolling grasslands near Alzada.

In late April and early May, Collins and her collies, 3-year-olds Red and Sky, help friends bring in sheep from their winter range for shearing.

“They have about 2,000 sheep run across 25,000 acres plus a similar-sized Bureau of Land Management permit,” Collins said of the ranch’s registered corriedale, a dual-purpose breed known for fleece and meat. “It’s wild country—true dog-using country. It’s one of the best times of the year for the dogs and [me].”

The practical application of their herding skills kept Red and Sky tuned up to compete at the Mountain States Stockdog Association National Finals from June 19-24 in Afton, Wyo. The event attracts competitors from throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This is the third time Collins has qualified her dogs for nationals.

“Being a partner with the dogs is more than merely words,” said Collins, who is based at King’s View Ranch near Moore in central Idaho. “It’s position, mindset, feel, timing, and pressure, to name a few components.”

She said the dogs love the trials as much as she loves showcasing their skills.

“Both dogs are ideal because they’re biddable, yet won’t back down when facing off with a cow,” said Collins, who has been competing on the MSSA circuit since 2017. “When a cow is being obstinate, they have the calm confidence needed to change the cow’s mind without being overly aggressive.”

Collins said stockdog trials are exploding in popularity in the cattle world as people catch the bug and realize it’s not only fun, but a family-friendly sport.

She not only competes but also relies on her border collies for assistance with handling the grass-fed beef and lamb that she and her husband, Craig, raise and sell.

Several years ago, Collins became intrigued with talented stockdogs while helping a friend move his cattle in eastern Oregon.

“I was riding the legs off my horse while he rode along with a couple of his dogs, excited to be doing all the work and listening eagerly for his commands,” she said.

To learn to train stockdogs, about six years ago Collins enrolled in a clinic offered by successful trainer and competitor Joni Tietjen of Clearmont, Wyo. Joni and her husband rely on dogs to help them at their cattle ranch.

After completing the clinic with her dog Lacy, Collins built herself a round pen at home, a little less than 30 feet across, to start her young dogs.

“The wonderful thing about border collies is they’ve been bred for centuries to bring animals to you. So if I’m standing at 6 o’clock, the dog will naturally tend to go to 12 o’clock, so they can bring the stock to me.”

With that idea as a foundation, she can walk to various positions and teach the verbal commands of come by, away, walk up, come back, and stand.

“When I say ‘Stand,’ I want my dog to remain on its feet,” she said. “Some trainers want their dog to lie down, but some sheep will startle when the dog stands up.”

Collins looks forward to nationals.

“However we place, it’s always good to watch my dogs at work and visit with other handlers and trainers. It’s like old home week with friends.” ISI

For more information, visit mountainstatesstockdog.com. Collins posts videos of her dogs at work on Facebook at King’s View Ranch.