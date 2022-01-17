Keto-Friendly Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Keto Friendly Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Advertisement

<

This article contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

By JONATHAN RIMMEL
When you need to warm up on ice cold days, or when you just feel like having something delicious, this keto friendly roasted red pepper soup hits the spot.

Now I say this is keto friendly as far as its fat to carb ratio, but keep in mind this recipe does contain a few ingredients that may bother individuals with food sensitivities.

Serves: approximately 4
Total Time: 1.5 hours

Food Sensitivities:

  • Dairy
  • Nightshades
  • Alcohol
  • FODMAPs

 

Tools

 

INGREDIENTS

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Finely chop the carrots, onion, and garlic.
  2. Cook carrots in butter until tender.
  3. Add and sauté the onions and garlic.
  4. Then add the tomatoes, peppers, broth and seasonings.
  5. Bring to a boil.
  6. Reduce heat and cook on simmer for 1 hour.
  7. Add wine and heat through.
  8. Add cream and parmesan, stir and remove from heat.
  9. Using the hand blender, blend the soup until it’s a fairly smooth, creamy texture.
  10. Serve with sprinkle of parsley.


Subscribe To The Montana Senior News​

Sign up to recieve the Idaho Senior Independent at home for just $15 per year.
Sign Me Up!

You might want to take a look at these:

Try Nordic Skiing Techniques

Try Nordic Skiing Techniques

Idaho Senior Independent January 16, 2022

Nordic skiing provides outdoor exercise for improving balance and strength. It’s a low-impact aerobic workout in crisp, snow-covered settings.

Read More »