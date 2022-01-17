Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

<

This article contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

By JONATHAN RIMMEL

When you need to warm up on ice cold days, or when you just feel like having something delicious, this keto friendly roasted red pepper soup hits the spot.

Now I say this is keto friendly as far as its fat to carb ratio, but keep in mind this recipe does contain a few ingredients that may bother individuals with food sensitivities.

Serves: approximately 4

Total Time: 1.5 hours

Food Sensitivities:

Dairy

Nightshades

Alcohol

FODMAPs

Tools

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon unsalted butter or ghee (clarified butter)

¼ cup carrots

1 medium white onion

2 cloves garlic

16oz jar of roasted red bell peppers

¼ cup unsulfered sun-dried tomatoes

3 cup unsalted chicken broth

¼ cup white wine (Chablis)

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon powdered stevia sweetener

1 cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon dried parsley

3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Finely chop the carrots, onion, and garlic. Cook carrots in butter until tender. Add and sauté the onions and garlic. Then add the tomatoes, peppers, broth and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook on simmer for 1 hour. Add wine and heat through. Add cream and parmesan, stir and remove from heat. Using the hand blender, blend the soup until it’s a fairly smooth, creamy texture. Serve with sprinkle of parsley.



