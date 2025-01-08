Looking for Quality Family Time?

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

Consider a “Playcation”!

(StatePoint) Kids often have a big say when it comes to family travel. Thankfully, there are a growing number of getaways geared for kids and kids-at-heart, and more opportunities for the youngest members of the family to be part of the vacation planning process!

With this in mind, Dolly Parton has teamed up with Tennessee Tourism to inspire families to plan a Tennessee adventure with the Tennessee Playcation Kid’s Guide. Available now for pre-order at DollyPlaycation.com, the 90-plus page guide is designed to spark creativity and pure imagination, and help families map out their dream getaway.

Ten Butterfly Tickets will be hidden randomly amongst the mailed guides, offering a once-in-a-lifetime VIP Dollywood Experience. The lucky recipients will win a VIP celebration at the park’s 2025 season opening (timed with its 40th season), including a two-night stay at one of Dollywood’s luxury resorts for a family of four, season passes to Dollywood, a signed Dolly-inspired guitar and an activity pass to explore more of Pigeon Forge’s family-friendly attractions.

“There’s nothing quite like spending time with family, and I’m just thrilled to help folks plan a Tennessee vacation at one of my favorite places,” said Dolly Parton, Dollywood’s “Dreamer in Chief.”

More than 250,000 printed guides are available upon request at TNvacation.com. Featuring kid-friendly activities and over 45 family-friendly Tennessee destinations, such as Dollywood, the Memphis Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Grand Ole Opry and more, the interactive guide turns trip-planning into a fun, family affair. Kids can also submit their own artwork for a chance to be featured on a Tennessee-sponsored billboard.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn more about family getaways in Tennessee. You can also join the conversation on social media with @TNvacation using hashtag #TNSoundsPerfect.

At the crossroads of history and hospitality, Tennessee is one of the best states to visit in the USA and a global destination for travelers of all ages who want to experience world-class music, live entertainment, innovative and classic culinary creations and scenic beauty. ISI