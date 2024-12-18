Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

Elton John

By Randal C. Hill

Lucy O’Donnell was four years old when she attended the upscale Heath House School in Weybridge, Surrey, England. One of her best friends there was John Lennon’s son, Julian, who arrived at school each day in a Rolls-Royce.

Years later, in a BBC interview, Lucy recalled, “I remember Julian and I both doing pictures on a double-sided easel and throwing paint at each other, much to the horror of the classroom attendant. Julian painted a picture of me.” The lad’s 5” x 7” paper artwork showed Lucy floating in an orange haze among stars that he called “diamonds.” That afternoon, the boy took his creation home and proudly showed it to his dad.

John loved the image. It reminded him of a scene from Lewis Carroll’s classic “Through the Looking Glass,” in which Alice floats in a boat beneath a sunny sky. Lennon immediately summoned Beatles partner Paul McCartney to work up a song inspired by Julian’s picture. Four days later, the two had “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” ready to be added to what would become the quartet’s LP masterpiece, “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” (The name supposedly derived from the Dr Pepper drink, unavailable in the UK until 1982 and enjoyed by the Beatles whenever they toured America.)

Recording at London’s Abbey Road studios, the Fab Four spent 700 drug-fueled hours recording psychedelic-inspired music that would, in essence, sweep away traditional rock ‘n’ roll and usher in sophisticated “rock art.” Much of the creation of “Sergeant Pepper” was Paul’s idea, including the wearing of marching-band uniforms and displaying the songs’ lyrics on the back of the 1967 album.

Although drugs had fueled the “Lucy” recording, the tune itself, according to Lennon, had nothing to do with lysergic acid diethylamide—LSD. “Until somebody pointed it out, I never even thought of it,” he said later. “I mean, who would ever bother to look at the initials of a title?”

As 1974 drew to a close, Elton John’s version of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” gave him his third Number One American single when his MCA Records disc topped the Hot 100 chart for two weeks. His friend (and the song’s co-creator) John Lennon had provided some guitar work and backup vocals along the way, although Lennon forgot some of the chords during the recording session.

Okay, so “Lucy” supposedly wasn’t about drugs, but no one can deny that many of the lyrics are “trippy”:

Picture yourself in a boat on a river

With tangerine trees and marmalade skies

Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly

A girl with kaleidoscope eyes

Lucy O’Donnell (later Lucy Vodden) appreciated the Beatles’ music but did once admit, “As a teenager, I made the mistake of telling a couple of friends at school I was the Lucy in the song. They said, ‘No, it’s not about you. My parents said it’s about drugs.’ And I didn’t know what LSD was at the time, so I just kept it quiet, to myself.” ISI