MLB Celebrity All Star Doubleheader – Live Stream

Two Part Event! Watch it live below.



SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

The brightest stars of tomorrow will take the field for the annual matchup of the game’s top prospects that are nearing the Majors. Many of today’s All-Stars made their first appearances on a Major League stage at the All-Star Futures Game. MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona The fun-filled celebrity event features some of the biggest names in entertainment and pop culture, as well as some of MLB’s well-known legends.

Event Information: As a part of a doubleheader, after the All-Star Futures Game concludes, a five-inning game featuring ~30 celebrities and MLB Legends will take place.

Event Details: Saturday, July 8 2023, 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA

Start and end time: Approx. 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET until 9:00 PM PT/12:00 AM ET

Feed Details:

Feed will be available 90 mins prior to the event (5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET).

The stream will have a “Coming Up” slate until the event starts and the feed will remain live for ~10 minutes after the event.