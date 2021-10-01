October November 2021 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue
Accessory Dwelling Unit designed by Harka Architecture. Photo courtesy Harka Architecture.Granny Flat in Your Future? ADU Options During the Housing Crisis - An accessory Dwelling Unit — called an ADU or granny flat — can be a much more affordable option for seniors wanting to age in place.
Dr. Margo Saunders Jumps into a New Chapter of Life - The line between patient and friend often blurred for Dr. Margo Saunders during her 27-year career in Minidoka and Cassia counties.
Sandpoint’s Pend Oreille Arts Council - The Pend Oreille Arts Council serves the general public and students through a year-round slate of performances and programs.
Woodturner Jim Christiansen: One Good Turn Deserves Another - Students of Jim Christiansen wrote letters to support his nomination for the Moscow Mayor’s Lifetime Achievement Award this past summer.
Animal Hermits Have Devotees - By DIANNA TROYER Mystery surrounds a cherished horse living alone for the past two decades in a scenic canyon north of Mackay in central Idaho’s Lost River Valley, where the… Read More »Animal Hermits Have Devotees
Rat Rods: Long, Low, Loud - Rat Rods are vehicles cobbled together from recycled parts. Each design is unique, limited only by imagination and access to ... well ... junk.