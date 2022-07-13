Savor Summer Flavors

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

(Family Features) Bringing your family together for a meal that tastes like summer is what the season is all about. If you’re spending an evening firing up the grill, flipping on the oven, forming a homemade salad or anything in-between, the time spent together enjoying warm weather flavors is what everyone truly craves.

Your next backyard meal can start with a flavor infusion a garlic vinaigrette and marinade, a versatile option that can be tossed with salads or added to proteins before cooking. Marinate a concoction of shrimp, tomatoes, corn, red onion, squash and zucchini before threading onto skewers that are ready to hit the grates.

And if hot weather means lighter fare is on the menu, a Mediterranean Orzo Salad can be ready in mere minutes. Just toss together a handful of simple ingredients for a zesty bite of summer that’s perfect as a meatless meal or al fresco side dish. Or you can turn it into a quick weeknight dinner by adding cooked chicken, shrimp, or other protein of your choice. ISI

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

DIRECTIONS

In large bowl, combine orzo, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, arugula, olives and feta cheese. Toss with vinaigrette. Serve with additional vinaigrette, if desired.

Summer Shrimp and Squash Kebabs

Servings: 4 (2 skewers per serving)

INGREDIENTS

8 wooden skewers (12 inches each)

1 cup Newman’s Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade, plus additional for serving

16 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

16 cherry tomatoes

2 ears fresh corn, each cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges

2 yellow squash, sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 zucchini, sliced 1/2-inch thick

DIRECTIONS

Soak skewers in water at least 30 minutes. In large bowl, combine vinaigrette, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onion, yellow squash and zucchini; marinate 30 minutes-1 hour. Preheat grill to medium heat. Skewer pieces of cherry tomato, shrimp, corn, zucchini, red onion and yellow squash on wooden skewer. Repeat with remaining ingredients and skewers. Grill kebabs about 8 minutes, turning frequently until shrimp and veggies are cooked. Serve with additional vinaigrette.

Find more summer meal solutions at NewmansOwn.com.