Savor Summer Flavors

Photo of a bowl of orzo salad

Advertisement

My Med Supplies
This article contains affiliate links.

(Family Features) Bringing your family together for a meal that tastes like summer is what the season is all about. If you’re spending an evening firing up the grill, flipping on the oven, forming a homemade salad or anything in-between, the time spent together enjoying warm weather flavors is what everyone truly craves.

Your next backyard meal can start with a flavor infusion a garlic vinaigrette and marinade, a versatile option that can be tossed with salads or added to proteins before cooking. Marinate a concoction of shrimp, tomatoes, corn, red onion, squash and zucchini before threading onto skewers that are ready to hit the grates.

And if hot weather means lighter fare is on the menu, a Mediterranean Orzo Salad can be ready in mere minutes. Just toss together a handful of simple ingredients for a zesty bite of summer that’s perfect as a meatless meal or al fresco side dish. Or you can turn it into a quick weeknight dinner by adding cooked chicken, shrimp, or other protein of your choice. ISI

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

DIRECTIONS

  1. In large bowl, combine orzo, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, arugula, olives and feta cheese. Toss with vinaigrette.
  2. Serve with additional vinaigrette, if desired.

shrimp and squash kabobs with corn and tomatoes

Summer Shrimp and Squash Kebabs

Servings: 4 (2 skewers per serving)

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 wooden skewers (12 inches each)
  • 1 cup Newman’s Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade, plus additional for serving
  • 16 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 16 cherry tomatoes
  • 2 ears fresh corn, each cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 2 yellow squash, sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 2 zucchini, sliced 1/2-inch thick

DIRECTIONS

  1. Soak skewers in water at least 30 minutes.
  2. In large bowl, combine vinaigrette, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onion, yellow squash and zucchini; marinate 30 minutes-1 hour.
  3. Preheat grill to medium heat. Skewer pieces of cherry tomato, shrimp, corn, zucchini, red onion and yellow squash on wooden skewer. Repeat with remaining ingredients and skewers. Grill kebabs about 8 minutes, turning frequently until shrimp and veggies are cooked. Serve with additional vinaigrette.

Find more summer meal solutions at NewmansOwn.com.

Subscribe To The Idaho Senior Independent

Sign up to recieve the Idaho Senior Independent at home for just $15 per year.
Sign Me Up!

these may interest you

Photo of a bowl of orzo salad

Savor Summer Flavors

Editor July 13, 2022

Capture summer flavors by infusing a garlic vinaigrette and marinade into the mix — it’s great in salads or as a complement for the grill.

Read More »
Ecotourism: Photo of tourists looking at and talking about two giant tortoises.

Ecotourism

Editor June 29, 2022

The ecotourism trend is here to stay. No doubt, you’ll find places to visit and ways to get there that will meet your traveling preferences.

Read More »