August September 2022 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue
© Brebca, Bigstock.comDownsizing an Act of Love - How does one go about downsizing from a three-bedroom house to a tiny, shared one-bedroom home? It’s emotionally wrenching, and sometimes you need a referee.
KIDNAPPING GRANDAD: SOMETIMES IT’S OK TO LIE - Could I be accused of kidnapping Grandad in order to move him into assisted living near me? I hoped not. Fortunately, we were all happy with the arrangement.
Publisher Letter: Time to Embrace Technological Advancements - Tech designers have engineered solutions with aging in mind, making it easy to embrace technological advancements at any age.