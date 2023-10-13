Shelby’s Favorite Egg Recipes

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

On a recent grocery day, I bought a dozen eggs. The price goes up and down, but a dozen eggs are still a bargain. I started thinking of all the things that can be done with the little ovals that are a great source of protein, which we all certainly need. You can fry them, over easy, over medium, over hard, basted, sunny side up, poached, scrambled, soft-boiled, hard-boiled, 3 minute, 4 minute, 5 minute, and my favorite – deviled. What goes quickest at a pot luck or picnic? The deviled eggs!

Omelets can be filled with a variety of good things. And what would cake or cookies be without eggs?

Here are a couple of my favorite egg recipes for you to enjoy.

TEA EGGS

1 dozen boiled eggs

1 Tbsp salt (optional)

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 whole star anise

2 black tea bags or 2 tsp loose black tea

Directions:

After you hard-boil your eggs, cool in running cold water. When cool enough to handle, tap each one with the back of a spoon all over to make tiny cracks. Return to pot and pour cold water over until eggs are covered. Add seasonings and tea and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a slow simmer. Cover and cook for 1-½ hours. Remove eggs to a bowl. Strain the tea sauce. Place eggs and sauce into a jar and refrigerate (with shells still on). These eggs make a great afternoon snack.

DEVILED EGG CASSEROLE

½ dozen deviled eggs

½ pound sausage, diced ham, crumbled cooked bacon, salad shrimp, or crab. You choose your favorite.

1 ½ C white sauce (or canned soup)

1 ½ C grated cheese. Your choice.

I have no idea where this yummy casserole recipe comes from. My mother made it with creamed soup (mushroom, shrimp, or cream of celery), I like to make it with a white sauce.

Directions:

Devil the eggs using your favorite recipe. I make mine by mashing the yolks with a little mayo, sweet/hot mustard, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper to taste. Place the deviled eggs and meat in an 8X8 baking dish. Cover with white sauce (or soup diluted with a little milk). Cover with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

This casserole recipe can easily be doubled or even tripled. Just use a larger baking dish. It also makes a great breakfast dish too with a sweet roll, or for a luncheon with fruit salad. Enjoy! ISI