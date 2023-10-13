Shelby’s Favorite Egg Recipes

On a recent grocery day, I bought a dozen eggs. The price goes up and down, but a dozen eggs are still a bargain. I started thinking of all the things that can be done with the little ovals that are a great source of protein, which we all certainly need. You can fry them, over easy, over medium, over hard, basted, sunny side up, poached, scrambled, soft-boiled, hard-boiled, 3 minute, 4 minute, 5 minute, and my favorite – deviled. What goes quickest at a pot luck or picnic? The deviled eggs!
Omelets can be filled with a variety of good things. And what would cake or cookies be without eggs?
Here are a couple of my favorite egg recipes for you to enjoy.
TEA EGGS
- 1 dozen boiled eggs
- 1 Tbsp salt (optional)
- 2 Tbsp soy sauce
- 1 whole star anise
- 2 black tea bags or 2 tsp loose black tea
Directions:
- After you hard-boil your eggs, cool in running cold water. When cool enough to handle, tap each one with the back of a spoon all over to make tiny cracks. Return to pot and pour cold water over until eggs are covered. Add seasonings and tea and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a slow simmer. Cover and cook for 1-½ hours.
- Remove eggs to a bowl. Strain the tea sauce. Place eggs and sauce into a jar and refrigerate (with shells still on). These eggs make a great afternoon snack.
DEVILED EGG CASSEROLE
- ½ dozen deviled eggs
- ½ pound sausage, diced ham, crumbled cooked bacon, salad shrimp, or crab. You choose your favorite.
- 1 ½ C white sauce (or canned soup)
- 1 ½ C grated cheese. Your choice.
I have no idea where this yummy casserole recipe comes from. My mother made it with creamed soup (mushroom, shrimp, or cream of celery), I like to make it with a white sauce.
Directions:
- Devil the eggs using your favorite recipe. I make mine by mashing the yolks with a little mayo, sweet/hot mustard, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper to taste.
- Place the deviled eggs and meat in an 8X8 baking dish. Cover with white sauce (or soup diluted with a little milk). Cover with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
This casserole recipe can easily be doubled or even tripled. Just use a larger baking dish. It also makes a great breakfast dish too with a sweet roll, or for a luncheon with fruit salad. Enjoy! ISI