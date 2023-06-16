When Should Dementia Patients Stop Driving?

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

By Jim Miller

(SAVVY SENIOR) Most doctors agree that people with moderate to severe dementia should never get behind the wheel, but in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, driving performance should be the determining factor of when to stop driving, not the disease itself.

With that said, it’s also important to realize that as a person’s driving skills deteriorate over time from the disease, they might not recognize they have a problem. So, it’s very important you work closely with their doctor to monitor their driving and help them stop when it is no longer safe for them to drive.

Watch for Warning Signs

The best way to keep tabs on a loved one’s driving is to take frequent rides with them, watching out for key warning signs. For example, Do they have trouble remembering routes to familiar places? Do they drive at inappropriate speeds, tailgate, drift between lanes, or fail to observe traffic signs? Do they react slowly or make poor driving decisions?

Also, have they had any fender benders or tickets lately, or have you noticed any dents or scrapes on their vehicle? All of these are red flags.

If you need some assessment help, hire a driver rehabilitation specialist who’s trained to evaluate older drivers. See AOTA.org/older-driver or ADED.net to locate one in your area.

Transition Tips

Through your assessments, if you believe it’s still safe for your them to drive, you should start recommending some simple adjustments to ensure their safety, like driving only in daylight and on familiar routes and avoiding busy roads and bad weather. Also, see if they will sign an Alzheimer’s “driving contract” (see ALZ.org/driving to print one) that designates someone to tell them when it’s no longer safe to drive.

You may also want to consider getting a GPS car tracking device, like MotoSafety.com or AutoBrain.com, to help you keep an eye on them. These devices will let you track where they’re driving and allow you to set up zones and speed limits that will send you alerts to your smartphone when they exit an area, or if they’re driving too fast or braking harshly.

Time to Quit

When your loved one’s driving gets to the point that they can no longer drive safely, you’ll need to talk to them. It’s actually best to start having these conversations in the early stages of the disease, before they need to quit driving, so they can prepare.

You also need to have a plan for alternative transportation (including a list of family, friends, and local transportation options) that will help your loved one get around after they stop driving.

For tips on how to talk to your to them, the Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence offers a helpful guide called “At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and Driving” that you can get at TheHartford.com/Publications-on-Aging.

Refuses to Quit

If your loved one refuses to quit, you have several options. First, suggest a visit to their doctor who can give a medical evaluation and prescribe that they stop driving. Older people will often listen to their doctor before they will listen to their own family.

If they still refuse, contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to see if they can help. Some states require doctors to report new dementia cases to the DMV, who can revoke the person’s license.

If these fail, consider hiding their keys, or just take them away. You could also disable their vehicle by disconnecting the battery, park it in another location so they can’t see it or have access to it, or sell it. ISI

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of "The Savvy Senior" book.