Advice From a Farm Wife

—Author unknown, Submitted by Julie Fink-Brantley

Whenever you return a borrowed pie pan, make sure it’s got a warm pie in it.

Invite lots of folks to supper. You can always add more water to the soup.

There’s no such thing as woman’s work on a farm. There’s just work.

Make home a happy place for the children. Everybody returns to their happy place.

Always keep a small light on in the kitchen window at night.

If your man gets his truck stuck in the field, don’t go in after him. Throw him a rope and pull him out with the tractor.

Keep the kerosene lamp away from the milk cow’s leg.

It’s a whole lot easier to get breakfast from a chicken than a pig.

Always pat the chickens when you take their eggs.

It’s easy to clean an empty house, but hard to live in one.

All children spill milk. Learn to smile and wipe it up.

Homemade’s always better’n store bought.

A tongue’s like a knife. The sharper it is, the deeper it cuts.

A good neighbor always knows when to visit and when to leave.

A city dog wants to run out the door, but a country dog stays on the porch ‘cause he’s not fenced-in.

Always light birthday candles from the middle outward.

Nothin’ gets the frustrations out better’n splittn’ wood.

The longer dress hem, the more trusting the husband.

Enjoy doing your children’s laundry. Some day they’ll be gone.

You’ll never catch a runnin’ chicken, but if you throw seed around the back door, you’ll have a skillet full by supper.

Biscuits brown better with a little butter brushed on ‘em.

Check your shoelaces before runnin’ to help somebody.

Visit old people who can’t get out. Some day you’ll be one.

The softer you talk, the closer folks will listen.

The colder the outhouse, the warmer the bed. ISI