Chicken Cordon Bleu with a Keto Twist

One of my favorite restaurants at my favorite vacation spot had chicken cordon bleu. Normally, I’m not much of a chicken guy, but I gave it a try. Well, it inspired me. Although it may very well make your traditional French chef cringe, I present my low-carb version of this classic recipe.
Serves: 4
Time: 40 minutes
Allergens: dairy
Tools:
- Baking Sheet
- Sharp Chef’s Knife
- 2 Shallow Bowls or Deep Plates
- Sauce Pan
- Cutting Board
- Tongs
- Oven Mitts
- Plastic Food Wrap
- Meat Tenderizer
- Clock
- Blender or Food Processor
- Aluminum Foil
Ingredients:
- 4 Chicken Breast
- Grass-Finished Butter or Ghee
- 1 ½ Cups Grass-Finished Pure Heavy Cream
- 8–16 Slices of Swiss Cheese
- 8 Thinly Sliced Pieces of Smoked, Uncured Ham
- Celtic or Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic Powder
- 1 tsp Rosemary
- 1 tsp Thyme
- 1 tsp Sage
- 2 Eggs, Beaten
- 1 TBSP Dijon Mustard
- ½ Cup Shredded Parmesan Reggiano
- 5 Cloves Roasted Garlic
- 1 Cup Crushed Pork Rinds
- 1/3–1/2 Cup Unflavored Whey Protein Isolate
Chicken:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.67 °C).
- Place the chicken breast between sheets of the plastic wrap and beat with the meat tenderizer until 1/8–1/4 inch thick.
- Season the chicken on both sides with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
- Place two slices of Swiss cheese on each chicken breast, then 2 slices of ham, then follow up with another two slices of extra Swiss (if desired).
- Tightly roll up the chicken breast.
- Wrap the breasts tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30–60 minutes.
Crust:
- In your food processor, blend and mix the pork rinds, protein powder, sage, rosemary, thyme, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp pepper, and 1 tsp salt, until a coarse powder.
- Add the two beaten eggs to a shallow bowl or plate, and the coating to a second one.
- Once the chicken has been chilled and removed from the refrigerator, roll the chicken in the egg mix, then letting the excess drip off, roll it in the crust until well coated.
- Place the coated chicken on a foil covered baking tray and bake at 350 F for 25 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 °F (71.11 °C) (be sure to check the chicken, not the filling).
Béchamel:
- In your sauce pan, melt 1 TBSP butter on medium heat.
- Add the roasted garlic.
- Mix in the Dijon mustard.
- Stir in the heavy cream.
- Continue stirring and slowly add in the Parmesan until fully incorporated.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat carefully to reduce.
Now just take your nicely cooked chicken, smother it with the Béchamel, and pair with whatever sides you’d like. ISI