Articles Found in This Issue
How Seniors Can Save on Auto Insurance - Can you offer any tips to help seniors save on their auto insurance?
Challenge Accepted: Alice Schenk Hikes Idaho’s Highest Peaks - “On that mountain, I had tasted defeat and did not like the flavor.”
April May 2025 - Issue of the Idaho Senior Independent.
The British Virgin Islands: More Than a Sun and Sand Destination - Two decades ago, I visited the British Virgin Islands. I checked out their inviting beaches, visited historic and nature-made sites, and oohed and aahed at the magnificent scenery.
Need a Ride? Next Time Try GoGoGrandparent’s GoGoRides Ridesharing - Senior focused ridesharing services such as GoGoRides have developed into the gold standard for seniors and caregivers seeking dependable, convenient, and safe transportation solutions.