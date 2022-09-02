Blending Mushrooms to Stretch Your Grocery Budget

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

(FAMILY FEATURES) In today’s world, grocery shopping can seem more like a burden than an opportunity to gather supplies for your family’s favorite meals. With prices of everyday ingredients fluctuating almost daily, it’s important for many families to make their dollars go further at the store.

Easy ways to stretch your grocery budget, like using versatile ingredients, can make the checkout experience a little less impactful on your household’s finances. Consider the benefits of mushrooms, which provide a delicious option to enhance flavor in favorite recipes while extending portions in an affordable way.

Save Money

Stretch your dollars by stretching your meals using a process called “The Blend.” Blending finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat can extend portion sizes of your favorite meaty recipes and help your bottom line. Chop your favorite mushroom variety to match the consistency of ground meat, blend the chopped mushrooms and meat together then cook to complete the recipe. For burgers, use a blend of 25 percent finely chopped mushrooms and 75 percent ground meat. For tacos or chili, use 50 percent mushrooms and 50 percent meat or an even higher mushroom-to-meat ratio.

Savor the Flavor

The savory umami taste of mushrooms means a flavorful experience in blended recipes like burgers, where the chopped mushrooms help hold in the juiciness. Or, you can chop, quarter, slice or enjoy them whole in recipes like Garlic-Rosemary Butter Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo Risotto, Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Lasagna Soup or Blended Pasta Sauce paired with your favorite pasta.

One Carton, Multiple Dishes

Thanks to mushrooms’ versatility, you can buy one large carton of mushrooms to chop up then bulk up multiple dishes, from a morning omelet to hearty soups to blended burgers.

Serve Up Nutrition

Low-calorie, low-sodium, fat-free and cholesterol-free, mush-rooms are nutrient rich and can play a starring role in a variety of meals. With an array of fresh varieties and nearly endless ways to prepare them, they can be your powerhouse from the produce department.

Find more recipe ideas and ways to make the most of your grocery store dollars at MushroomCouncil.com. ISI

Garlic-Rosemary Butter Roasted Chicken Thighs

and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo Risotto

Recipe courtesy of Emily Weeks, MS, RD, on behalf of the Mushroom Council

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

Chicken:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

16 ounces mushrooms, such as white button, crimini or portabella, quartered

3 zucchinis, sliced in half moons

3 large carrots, thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

Orzo:

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

16 ounces mushrooms, such as white button, crimini or portabella, finely chopped

1 cup uncooked orzo pasta

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup white wine

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 450 F. Pat chicken dry. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Sear chicken until brown on both sides, 4-5 minutes on each side. In large bowl, toss mushrooms, zucchinis and carrots with rosemary and garlic. On large baking sheet, spread vegetables. Nestle chicken into vegetables. Drizzle with butter and juices from pan. Bake 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender. To make orzo: In small pot over medium-low heat, warm broth. Using skillet from chicken over medium heat, add butter and olive oil. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften, 3-4 minutes. Add orzo and black pepper. Stir and cook orzo 2 minutes. Add white wine and cook until evaporated, about 1 minute. Add broth to orzo, 2/3 cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed. Repeat with remaining broth, waiting until last batch is absorbed before adding next. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan. Serve in individual bowls with chicken and roasted vegetables atop mushroom orzo risotto.

Blended Pasta Sauce

Recipe courtesy of the Mushroom Council

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound mushrooms (such as white button, crimini or portabella), finely chopped

1 pound 80 percent lean ground beef

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 jar (24 ounces)

marinara sauce

marinara sauce cooked pasta

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

In large pot over medium heat, add oil and cook onions, stirring occasionally, until just soft, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft and reduced in size. Add ground beef, Italian seasoning and salt; cook until browned throughout, about 6 minutes, stirring and breaking up lumps. Skim off fat, leaving about 2 tablespoons. Stir in marinara sauce and reduce heat to low. Cook 10 minutes. Serve over cooked pasta, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and top with grated Parmesan.

Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Lasagna Soup

Recipe courtesy of Emily Weeks, MS, RD, on behalf of the Mushroom Council

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium onion, small diced

8 ounces mushrooms, such as white button, crimini or portabella, sliced

1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce

1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

3 cups vegetable broth

6 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces

1/2 cup heavy cream

5 ounces fresh baby spinach

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, for topping

DIRECTIONS

Heat large pot over medium heat. Add olive oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions and mushrooms soften, 4-5 minutes. Add marinara, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, basil, salt, oregano, pepper, bay leaf and broth. Bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to low and simmer. Add lasagna noodles and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and remove bay leaf. Stir in heavy cream and spinach until wilted, 2-3 minutes. Divide between bowls and top each with dollop of ricotta and sprinkle of mozzarella