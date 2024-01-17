Take a Chill Pill

Not a serious how-to.
How to Give Your Cat a Pill
Submitted By July Fink-Brantley
- Pick cat up and cradle it in the crook of your left arm as if holding a baby. Position right forefinger and thumb on either side of cat’s mouth, and gently apply pressure to cheeks while holding pill in right hand. As cat opens mouth, pop pill into mouth. Allow cat to close mouth and swallow.
- Retrieve pill from floor and cat from behind sofa. Cradle cat in left arm and repeat process.
- Retrieve cat from bedroom, and throw soggy pill away.
- Take new pill from foil wrap, cradle cat in left arm, holding rear paws tightly with left hand. Force jaws open, and push pill to back of mouth with right forefinger. Hold mouth shut for a count of 10.
- Retrieve pill from goldfish bowl and cat from top of wardrobe. Call spouse from garden.
- Kneel on floor with cat wedged firmly between knees, hold front and rear paws. Ignore low growls emitted by cat. Get spouse to hold head firmly with one hand while forcing wooden ruler into mouth. Drop pill down ruler and rub cat’s throat vigorously.
Retrieve cat from curtain rail, get another pill from foil wrap.
- Make note to buy new ruler and repair curtains. Carefully sweep shattered figurines and vases from hearth, and set to one side for gluing later.
- Wrap cat in large towel, and get spouse to lie on cat with head just visible from below armpit. Put pill inside end of drinking straw, force mouth open with pencil, and blow down drinking straw.
- Check label to make sure pill not harmful to humans, and drink 1 beer to take taste away. Apply Band-Aid to spouse’s forearm, and remove blood from carpet with cold water and soap.
- Retrieve cat from neighbor’s shed. Get another pill. Open another beer. Place cat in cupboard, and close door onto neck, to leave head showing. Force mouth open with dessert spoon. Flick pill down throat with elastic band.
- Fetch screwdriver from garage, and put cupboard door back on hinges. Drink beer. Fetch bottle of scotch. Pour shot, and drink. Apply cold compress to cheek, and check records for date of last tetanus shot. Apply whiskey compress to cheek to disinfect. Toss back another shot. Throw Tee shirt away, and fetch new one from bedroom.
- Call fire brigade to retrieve the cat from tree across the road. Apologize to neighbor who crashed into fence while swerving to avoid cat. Take last pill from foil-wrap.
- Tie the little cat’s front paws to rear paws with garden twine, and bind tightly to leg of dining table. Find heavy duty pruning gloves from shed. Push pill into mouth followed by large piece of steak filet. Be rough about it. Hold head vertically and pour two pints of water down throat to wash pill down.
- Consume remainder of Scotch. Get spouse to drive you to the emergency room, and sit quietly while doctor stitches fingers and forearm and remove pill remnants from right eye. Call furniture shop on way home to order new table.
- Arrange for ASPCA to collect “mutant cat from hell,” and call local pet shop to see if they have any hamsters.
How to Give a Dog a Pill
- Wrap it in cheese. Extra50Plus