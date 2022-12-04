Comfy Corn Chowder

By Shelby Alton
This soup, though not exactly healthy, is a fun comfort food. Children and adults alike love it. You can make it into a complete meal by adding diced ham or cooked crumbled bacon. It also doubles well or even triples. Serve with biscuits or crackers.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons oil (or butter)
- 1 small diced onion
- 1 medium diced potato (I use Yukon gold as they only need to
be scrubbed, not peeled)
- 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
- 1 can creamed corn
- 1 can whole kernel corn (undrained)
- 1 pint cream (you may substitute this with 1/2-and-1/2, milk, or
any milk substitute of your choosing)
- Salt and pepper
- Diced ham or cooked bacon crumbles
Directions
- In a 2 quart soup pot, heat oil over
medium heat. Add onion and cook
through until soft.
- Add potato to onion and cook until
tender.
- Pour in stock and cook for about 10
minutes.
- Using a potato masher, smash potato
and onions to mash.
- Add creamed and whole-kernel corn.
Salt and pepper to taste.
- Bring to a boil, then add meat and
turn off heat.
- Add cream and serve. ISI