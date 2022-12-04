Comfy Corn Chowder

closely cropped photo of a bowl of comfy corn chowder

Advertisement

My Med Supplies

By Shelby Alton

This soup, though not exactly healthy, is a fun comfort food. Children and adults alike love it. You can make it into a complete meal by adding diced ham or cooked crumbled bacon. It also doubles well or even triples. Serve with biscuits or crackers.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil (or butter)
  • 1 small diced onion
  • 1 medium diced potato (I use Yukon gold as they only need to
    be scrubbed, not peeled)
  • 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
  • 1 can creamed corn
  • 1 can whole kernel corn (undrained)
  • 1 pint cream (you may substitute this with 1/2-and-1/2, milk, or
    any milk substitute of your choosing)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Diced ham or cooked bacon crumbles

Directions

  1. In a 2 quart soup pot, heat oil over
    medium heat. Add onion and cook
    through until soft. 
  2. Add potato to onion and cook until
    tender.
  3. Pour in stock and cook for about 10
    minutes. 
  4. Using a potato masher, smash potato
    and onions to mash. 
  5. Add creamed and whole-kernel corn.
    Salt and pepper to taste. 
  6. Bring to a boil, then add meat and
    turn off heat. 
  7. Add cream and serve. ISI

Subscribe To The Idaho Senior Independent

Sign up to recieve the Idaho Senior Independent at home for just $15 per year.
Sign Me Up!

these may interest you