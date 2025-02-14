Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

By Beverly Washburn

I thought I’d write this month about a dear friend of mine—Jeannie Russell.

I’m sure you will remember the TV series, “Dennis the Menace”, which ran from 1959–1963 on CBS. Jeannie played the role of “Margaret”, Dennis’s playmate. She was the little girl with the horn-rimmed glasses and pigtails.

Jeannie auditioned for the role and of course, was hoping to get the part. In the casting business, they have what is known as a “call back.” These are the actors who are narrowed down as the producer’s favorites. Often you will have a “call back” (more than once) and have to “audition” again; sometimes reading with the main star of the show.

This was a great, great role and there were countless girls all vying for the part. At her last call back, she (along with the others) had to read with Jay North, who played the part of Dennis.

Jeannie always credits Jay with the reason she got picked because after reading with her, he turned to the producers and said, “I like Jeannie!” It was important that Dennis and Margaret had a connection working together, so Jeannie got the part.

She probably would have anyway as Jeannie was perfect in the role but having Jay on her side helped them make their final decision. To this day and after all these years, she and Jay are good friends.

Jeannie and I didn’t know each other as children as I am 7 years older than she. Over the years however, Jeannie and I met at various autograph conventions.

I was impressed with her from the very beginning. She is truly one of the nicest people in the business and I feel blessed to call her my friend.

We now do radio re-enactments together and she too is an animal lover like I am. Jeannie is also a very well-respected chiropractor.

I am grateful that I can now call her my good friend.

Until next time, remember: A smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks. ISI

