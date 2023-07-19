Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation Announces the 3rd Round of Fast Track Small Grant Awards

Media Release : July 17, 2023

Contact: Desiree Prohaska, Idaho Trust Bank, at 208-770-2128, or [email protected]

Foundation Website: Lewisclarkhealth.org

“The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation continues to support the needs of the community by awarding $85,760.50 in Fast-Track small grants to 11 area organizations bringing the total amount awarded in Fast-Track small grants this year to approximately $330,000” said Desiree Prohaska, Executive Vice President & Chief Wealth Management Officer of Idaho Trust Bank, Trustee of the Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations and government agencies from nine cities in the Foundation’s Service Area are among the final Fast-Track small grant recipients this year. The requests varied from youth mental health support strategies to school gardening and nutrition programs in the area.

Here is the list of organizations that were recently awarded a Fast-Track small grant, the amount of the grant awarded, and what the funds will be used for.

• Alzheimer’s Association, Lynwood, WA, $8,000, ALZ Cares for North Idaho and Eastern Washington.

• Green Apple Project, Lewiston, ID, $10,000, Scholarships and Sensory Friendly Autism Support Groups.

• Community On Call, Clarkston, WA, $10,000, Clarkston Food Distribution Program.

• Clarkston Community Garden, Clarkston, WA, $5,000, Increase number of raised beds with corresponding irrigation, weed control, and chipper shredder to make our own compost.

• Lowell Quick Response Unit, Kooskia, ID, $8,500, Equipment for the Lowell QRU ambulance who serves an underserved rural district.

• Lewiston City Library, Lewiston, ID, $5,260.50, Youth Mental Health Support Strategies: Yoga and Mindfulness for Teens and Families.

• Pullman Community Gardens (PCG) at Koppel Farm, Pullman, WA, $10,000, Pullman Community Gardens (PCG) Capital Improvement Grant.

• Master Gardener Foundation of Asotin and Garfield Counties, Asotin, WA, $3,000, School Gardening & Nutrition Programs in Asotin and Garfield Counties.

• Salmon River Senior Citizens Inc., Riggins, ID, $6,000, Congregate meal site.

• Moscow Area Moms Alliance Inc., Moscow, ID, $10,000, Community Baby Shower & Family Mentorship.

• Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics, Colfax, WA, $10,000, Community Wellness Including: Fall Prevention, Move It or Lose It, Sportsmetrics: ACL Injury Prevention Program, Lymphedema Garments and Aquatic Exercise.

“Although the Fast-Track small grant season is now closed, the Foundation’s larger Impact Grant season is currently open and accepting applications”, said Desiree Prohaska. Applications are available on the website and are intended for requests up to $100,000. Priority is given to applications that demonstrate a commitment to long-term vision and projects that address the root causes that affect health, improve wellness, and help prevent disease. The deadline to submit an Impact Grant application is July 31.

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners. Those eligible to apply for grants are nonprofit tax-exempt organizations with 501(c)(3) classification from the IRS, and governmental entities or government or public organizations described in I.R.C. § 170(c)(1) (political subdivisions of a state or federal government) or I.R.C. § 511(a)(2)(B) (state colleges and universities), even if it is not described in I.R.C. § 501(c)(3), provided that any grant to such governmental or public organization must be made exclusively for charitable purposes as described in I.R.C. § 170(c)(2)(B), subject to any additional limitations under 26 C.F.R. § 53.4945-

5(a)(4), or corresponding provisions of any subsequent Federal tax laws. All proposals must be for health, wellness, or disease prevention to qualify.

Idaho Trust Bank administers the Foundation as the Trustee.

For more information on the Foundation or the grant process, visit the Foundation’s website or contact Idaho Trust Bank at 208-664-6448.