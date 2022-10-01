Harvest Sausage Soup

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Submitted by SHELBY ALTON

This soup is a satisfying meal on a cold evening. It’s easy to make and fun to experiment with. You can use your own fresh or dried herbs, garlic, and canned veggies, such as corn, black beans, green beans, garbanzo beans, etc.

I like Italian sausage, but you have many sausage choices in your local market. Brats work well too.

Ingredients

4 Sausages

2 Tbs. Oil (cold-pressed olive)

1 large diced onion

1 cup diced celery

1 peeled and diced parsnip

1 peeled and diced rutabaga

2 peeled and diced carrots

1 quart low sodium chicken (or veggie) stock

1 Tbs. dried basil

1 Tbs. dried thyme

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 can diced tomatoes in juice (optional)

Directions

In a large pot, bring 1-½ quarts of water to a boil. Poke a few holes in each sausage with the point of a knife. Drop sausages in the boiling water, and cook for 6 minutes. Drain and cool on paper towels. This step allows some of the grease from the sausages to disappear. Meanwhile, in our soup pot, heat oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Add onion and celery, and cook until soft and nearly done. Add diced veggies, and give it a big stir to mix. Slowly add the stock, stirring well. Add the herbs and salt and pepper. Cut the sausages into bite-size pieces, and toss into the soup. Add the canned tomatoes, and cook until veggies are tender. Serve with biscuits or crackers. Eat and enjoy! ISI