Driving with Dementia: Knowing When to Stop

By Jim Miller, Savvy Senior

Dear Savvy Senior,

When should someone with dementia stop driving? My 83-year-old father has some dementia issues but still drives himself around town pretty well.

–Concerned Daughter

Dear Concerned, Most doctors agree that people with moderate to severe dementia should never get behind the wheel, but in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia, driving performance should be the determining factor of when to stop driving, not the disease itself. With that said, it’s also important to realize that as your dad’s driving skills deteriorate over time from the disease, he might not recognize he has a problem. So, it’s very important that you work closely with his doctor to monitor his driving and help him stop when it is no longer safe for him to drive. Here are some additional tips that can help you.

Watch for Warning Signs

The best way to keep tabs on your dad’s driving abilities is to take frequent rides with him and watch out for warning signs. For example: Does he have trouble remembering routes to familiar places? Does he drive at inappropriate speeds, tailgate, drift between lanes, or fail to observe traffic signs? Does he react slowly or make poor driving decisions? Also, has your dad had any fender benders or tickets lately, or have you noticed any dents or scrapes on his vehicle? All of these are red flags. If you need some assessment help, hire a driver rehabilitation specialist who’s trained to evaluate older drivers. See aota.org/ or Aded.net to locate one in your area.

Transition Tips

Through your assessments, if you believe it’s still safe for your dad to drive, you should start recommending some simple adjustments to ensure his safety, like driving only in daylight and on familiar routes and avoiding busy roads and bad weather. Also, get him to sign a dementia “driving contract” that designates someone to tell him when it’s no longer safe to drive. Go to Alz.org/driving and click on the “Download” button to print one. You may also want to consider getting a GPS car tracking device (like Bouncie.com or MotoSafety.com) to help you monitor him. These devices will let you track where he’s driving and allow you to set up zones and speed limits that will send you alerts to your smartphone when he exits an area or if he’s driving too fast or braking harshly.

Time to Quit

When your dad’s driving gets to the point that he can no longer drive safely, you’ll need to talk to him. It’s best to start having these conversations in the early stages of the disease, before he needs to quit driving so he can prepare himself. You also need to have a plan for alternative transportation (including a list of family, friends, and local transportation options) that will help him get around after he stops driving. For tips on how to talk to your dad, the Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence offers a helpful guide called “At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and Driving” that you can download at TheHartford.com/Publications-on-Aging.

Refuses to Quit

If your dad refuses to quit, you have several options. First, suggest a visit to his doctor, who can give him a medical evaluation and prescribe that he stop driving. Older people will often listen to their doctor before they will listen to their own family. If he still refuses, contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to see if they can help. Some states will automatically revoke a license when a person is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, while many others require retaking a driving test. If these fail, consider hiding his keys, or you may need to take them away. You could also disable his vehicle by disconnecting the battery, park it in another location so he can’t see it or have access to it, or sell it.

Some Helpful Reading

The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide: An 11-Step Plan to Understand the Disease and How To Cope with Financial Challenges, Patient Aggression, and Depression Without Guilt, Overwhelm, or Burnout

Navigating the Dementia Journey: A Compassionate Guide to Understanding, Supporting, and Living With Dementia

Dementia and Driving: When to take away the keys

ISI

Send your senior questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

contains affiliate links