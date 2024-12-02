Advertisement

Cookbook Recipe Contest

From Your Kitchen Recipe Book

The publishers of Montana Senior News & Idaho Senior Independent are creating a cookbook with your reader recipes!

Entries will be judged by professional chef, Henry Hill!

Winners Receive

  • Gift certificate from our sponsors (to be announced in 2025).
  • A FREE copy of the cookbook.
  • Winner badge on your winning recipe.
  • Recipe inclusion in our printed newspapers and websites.

Rules & Restrictions

  • Original recipes only (not copied from a published source).
  • Family heirloom recipes encouraged
  • Typed with standard recipe formatting.
  • Submit as many recipes as you’d like.
  • Final top 3 recipes to be chosen by Chef Henry Hill for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Send your submissions through the form below; or by mail to: 1985 McMannamy Draw, Kalispell, MT 59901.

If you want to become a sponsor or advertiser in the cookbook, please email [email protected] for details and levels.

No purchase necessary. Submissions do not guarantee inclusion in the cookbook. Selections are the sole discretion of the publishers of Montana Senior News and Idaho Senior Independent.
Recipe Submission Form

