Cookbook Recipe Contest

The publishers of Montana Senior News & Idaho Senior Independent are creating a cookbook with your reader recipes!
Entries will be judged by professional chef, Henry Hill!
Winners Receive
- Gift certificate from our sponsors (to be announced in 2025).
- A FREE copy of the cookbook.
- Winner badge on your winning recipe.
- Recipe inclusion in our printed newspapers and websites.
Rules & Restrictions
- Original recipes only (not copied from a published source).
- Family heirloom recipes encouraged
- Typed with standard recipe formatting.
- Submit as many recipes as you’d like.
- Final top 3 recipes to be chosen by Chef Henry Hill for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.
Send your submissions through the form below; or by mail to: 1985 McMannamy Draw, Kalispell, MT 59901.
If you want to become a sponsor or advertiser in the cookbook, please email [email protected] for details and levels.