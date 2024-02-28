Immerse in Spring Vibes at the 27th Annual Boise Flower & Garden Show!

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

February 28th, 2024—Boise, Idaho—With spring vibes on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to start planning for all the amazing things we want to do in our yards and gardens. There’s no better way to jumpstart that process than by attending this year’s Boise Flower & Garden Show!

The 27th Annual Boise Flower & Garden Show is on March 22-24 at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise. With it comes a bevy of new companies, products, ideas, and advice from gardening experts. With vibrant displays of colorful flowers, creative gardens and landscapes, guests will have the chance to explore what natural beauty can do right in their own home. Whether you’re an avid gardener looking to find some seeds, bulbs, or ideas to create a whole new outdoor oasis for your home. Whether you’re in the market for garden art, interested to learn more about the art of Bonsai, or to grow your knowledge in Orchid keeping, this show has something for everyone. Come on down and get inspired!

This year’s show features:

Over 100 exhibits displaying what makes the outdoors in the Treasure Valley so extraordinary

A spectacular bonsai exhibit, at a time when this beautiful tree is peaking in popularity

A chance for enthusiasts to bring home their own addition from the houseplant, lily, and dahlia sales

Over 12 seminars covering the latest trends in a variety of areas of domestic horticulture

Shop the incredibly diverse inventory of rare and exotic orchids to common hybrids at the Orchid Show

Local wines & beer tastings and live jazz music on Saturday from 12-4pm

The “Buy Idaho” members showcasing locally sourced food and products available for purchase

The Boise Flower and Garden Show is sponsored by Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association. Hollie Arnell, INLA Executive Director, explains why: “INLA has been a sponsor for the Boise Flower and Garden show from the very beginning. We are happy to show our support for the event and to encourage consumers to buy local and from green industry professionals.”

Show Times:

Friday, March 22: 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday, March 23: 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, March 24: 11 am to 4 pm

Tickets:

$8 – Advance Discount Tickets Online

$16 – Advance 3-Day Ultimate Pass

$10 – General Admission at the Door

Location:

Boise Centre

850 W Front St, Boise, ID 83702

Main Grove Entrance

Tickets to this year’s event are available with a $2 discount coupon available at any of the 13 local Zamzows Lawn, Garden & Pet locations. For advanced ticket purchases and the complete seminar and workshop schedule please visit GardenShowBoise.com.

Thank you to our additional sponsors of the 27th annual Boise Flower & Garden Show: Zamzows, Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association, The Plant Farm, LeafGuard, Buy Idaho, Interior Greenscapes, Better Homes & Gardens 43 North, Mr. Mudd Concrete, KBOI, KTVB, Mad Swede Brewing, Payette Brewing, Huston Vineyards, Vizcaya Winery, Bitner Vineyards, Idaho Press, Boise + Meridian Lifestyle Magazine, IBL Events.

The Boise Flower & Garden Show is managed and produced by IBL Events. Call 208.376.0464 or email [email protected] for more information. Extra50Plus