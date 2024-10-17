It’s a Short Season

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

By Don Walter

The golf season in Montana always ends abruptly and way too soon! Summer likes to fade into fall, the leaves change, the nights get cooler, we get some incredible photo worthy days, filled with blue skies and warm afternoons. It’s the perfect time for golf! In fact I know some people that play more in the fall than any other time of year. For golf addicts we’re trying to squeeze in a few more rounds before BAM! Winter shows up and slams the door shut, usually overnight. Golfers wake up and the golf course is closed, leaving a very unsettled feeling that lasts way too long.

Each golf season creates its own unique memories. From the start in April, there are a lot of variables. Did the golf courses make it through the last winter without damage? Sometimes a harsh winter can cause semi-permanent problems that don’t get resolved until mid summer. Or, just the opposite, the golf courses came out looking spectacular and they are ready for Championship play early. Golf course conditions can play a huge role into how your golf season goes. Of course for addicts, the number of rounds per year also plays a role into the quality of the season. Like hunters who harvest game every fall, golfers have their own parameters as to how the season went. Looking back this time of year, the more golf memories the better, right?

No matter how good the season was, it’s never enough for golf addicts. When the door closes we’re like the kid getting dragged out of the candy store by their mom. Sure we scored more good times than we probably should have but it is never enough. It’s the definition of addiction.

When the calendar turns to November golf addicts get grumpy. With it ending so quickly, we feel slighted that we didn’t get that one more chance for a hole in one, one more chance for a career round, one more chance to beat our friends and win our bets. It’s over, and then the helplessness sets in. What if we never get to play golf again, it’s a scary thought for golf addicts. What would we do?

The thought of no more golf is serious. Who will we become? Will we be the guys with the nicest lawn in the neighborhood or the guy with the cleanest driveway? Have a house that has fresh paint every other year? The prospect of it all frightens me. These thoughts plague me all winter until spring comes again. It plagues my whole family too! I’m sure they get tired of the countless moaning on Saturday mornings that there’s no golf to be had.

So goodbye to the 2024 golf season, I’ll miss you. All the good times we had, sunny days, green grass, fresh air, and warm temperatures. I’ll be waiting here patiently for the 2025 season. Well maybe not patiently. MSN