Marry Me Chicken

Looking for a way to propose? Try this savory chicken dish that even chicken haters will gobble up with glee. There are a few ways to make this particular fowl based recipe. This one is mine.
Prep: 15 min+ | Cook: 45 min | Total: 60 min | Serves: 4
Allergens
- FODMAPs
- Nightshades
- Dairy
Tools
- 10 or 12 inch cast-iron pan
- Wooden Stirring Spoon
- Chef’s Knife
- Cutting Board
- Meat Tenderizer (optional)
Ingredients
- 1.5–2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs
- Thick cut bacon, chopped
- 2 TBSP butter
- Avocado Oil
- Sea Salt
- Black Pepper
- ½ Red Onion, diced
- 4 Large Garlic Cloves, minced
- 1 TBSP Italian Seasoning
- ½ TBSP Smoked Paprika
- 3 oz Sundried Tomatoes, in oil
- 2 TSP Red Pepper Flakes
- 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes, sliced in half
- 1 C Organic Heavy Cream
- ½ C Shredded Parmesan Cheese
- 1 C Chicken stock
- Fresh Basil for Garnish
Directions
Optional: Pound chicken breast to about ½ inch evenly, to cut down on toughness
Prep
- Slice the chicken into bite sized pieces (or leave whole, if that’s your jam).
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Chop the bacon.
- Slice the tomatoes in half.
Cooking
- On medium heat, in your cast-iron pan, cook the bacon until it starts to crisp, then remove and set aside.
- Add 1-2 TBSP of the avocado oil in the pan along with the butter and cook the chicken until nearly done, remove and set aside.
- Reduce the heat a bit then, add some more oil to the pan if needed, and cook the onions until they begin to soften and turn translucent.
- Add in the garlic and stir together with the onions once fragrant.
- Add the chicken stock.
- Add in the red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and paprika.
- Let simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the heavy cream.
- Slowly add in parmesan, allowing it to melt into the sauce.
- Add in the sundried and grape tomatoes.
- Add the chicken back into the sauce to warm back up.
- Remove from the heat, top with torn basil pieces and serve. ISI