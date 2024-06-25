Marry Me Chicken

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

By Jonathan Rimmel

Looking for a way to propose? Try this savory chicken dish that even chicken haters will gobble up with glee. There are a few ways to make this particular fowl based recipe. This one is mine.

Prep: 15 min+ | Cook: 45 min | Total: 60 min | Serves: 4

Tools

10 or 12 inch cast-iron pan

Wooden Stirring Spoon

Chef’s Knife

Cutting Board

Meat Tenderizer (optional)

Ingredients

1.5–2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs

Thick cut bacon, chopped

2 TBSP butter

Avocado Oil

Sea Salt

Black Pepper

½ Red Onion, diced

4 Large Garlic Cloves, minced

1 TBSP Italian Seasoning

½ TBSP Smoked Paprika

3 oz Sundried Tomatoes, in oil

2 TSP Red Pepper Flakes

12 oz Cherry Tomatoes, sliced in half

1 C Organic Heavy Cream

½ C Shredded Parmesan Cheese

1 C Chicken stock

Fresh Basil for Garnish

Directions

Optional: Pound chicken breast to about ½ inch evenly, to cut down on toughness

Prep

Slice the chicken into bite sized pieces (or leave whole, if that’s your jam). Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Chop the bacon. Slice the tomatoes in half.

Cooking

On medium heat, in your cast-iron pan, cook the bacon until it starts to crisp, then remove and set aside. Add 1-2 TBSP of the avocado oil in the pan along with the butter and cook the chicken until nearly done, remove and set aside. Reduce the heat a bit then, add some more oil to the pan if needed, and cook the onions until they begin to soften and turn translucent. Add in the garlic and stir together with the onions once fragrant. Add the chicken stock. Add in the red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and paprika. Let simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream. Slowly add in parmesan, allowing it to melt into the sauce. Add in the sundried and grape tomatoes. Add the chicken back into the sauce to warm back up. Remove from the heat, top with torn basil pieces and serve. ISI