Mushroom Leek Soup

By Jonathan Rimmel

In this recipe, let’s explore the tantalizing flavors of mushrooms and leeks, combined to create a warm and nourishing soup for those cold days. This one is lower in carbs and very low in junk ingredients, so whether you are following a ketogenic diet or simply looking to broaden your culinary horizons, this Mushroom Leek Soup is the perfect choice. With its creamy texture and a rich umami taste, this soup will satisfy your cravings while keeping you on track with your healthier lifestyle. So, let’s dive into the world of delectable dishes and create a velvety-smooth soup that will undoubtedly become a staple in your kitchen.

Total Time: ~2 hours

Serves: ~4

Food Sensitivities:

  • Dairy
  • FODMAPs
  • Alcohol

 Tools

  • 1 Four quart pot
  • Hand blender
  • Wooden spoon

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter or ghee (clarified butter)
  • 3 medium leeks (tough green part removed)
  • 2 large portabella mushroom caps (scrape out the membranes)
  • 5 pound of cremini mushrooms
  • 2 medium yellow onions
  • 4 large garlic cloves
  • 3 cups low or no sodium chicken broth
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup Chablis wine (skip for lower carbs/no alcohol)
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Finely chop the leaks, mushrooms, garlic, and onions.
  2. Sauté the vegetables until tender.
  3. Add in the chicken broth and bring to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat and cook on simmer for 1 hour.
  5. Add wine and heat through.
  6. Add cream, stir and remove from heat.
  7. Using the hand blender, blend the soup until it’s a fairly smooth, creamy texture.

