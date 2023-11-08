Contains affiliate links
By Jonathan Rimmel
In this recipe, let’s explore the tantalizing flavors of mushrooms and leeks, combined to create a warm and nourishing soup for those cold days. This one is lower in carbs and very low in junk ingredients, so whether you are following a ketogenic diet or simply looking to broaden your culinary horizons, this Mushroom Leek Soup is the perfect choice. With its creamy texture and a rich umami taste, this soup will satisfy your cravings while keeping you on track with your healthier lifestyle. So, let’s dive into the world of delectable dishes and create a velvety-smooth soup that will undoubtedly become a staple in your kitchen.
Total Time: ~2 hours
Serves: ~4
Food Sensitivities:
- Dairy
- FODMAPs
- Alcohol
Tools
- 1 Four quart pot
- Hand blender
- Wooden spoon
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter or ghee (clarified butter)
- 3 medium leeks (tough green part removed)
- 2 large portabella mushroom caps (scrape out the membranes)
- 5 pound of cremini mushrooms
- 2 medium yellow onions
- 4 large garlic cloves
- 3 cups low or no sodium chicken broth
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 3/4 cup Chablis wine (skip for lower carbs/no alcohol)
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Finely chop the leaks, mushrooms, garlic, and onions.
- Sauté the vegetables until tender.
- Add in the chicken broth and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and cook on simmer for 1 hour.
- Add wine and heat through.
- Add cream, stir and remove from heat.
- Using the hand blender, blend the soup until it’s a fairly smooth, creamy texture.
